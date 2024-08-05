Telangana EAMCET 2024 Counselling Phase 3 Registration Begins on August 8, Check Schedule

TS EAMCET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will start the registration process for Phase 3 of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 counselling from August 8. Eligible candidates can participate in TS EAMCET 2024 Phase 3 counselling by visiting the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.