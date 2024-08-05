Advertisement

Telangana EAMCET 2024 Counselling Phase 3 Registration Begins on August 8, Check Schedule

For undergraduate engineering (including technology) and pharmacy courses, candidates must be at least 16 years old by December 31, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Telangana EAMCET 2024 Counselling Phase 3 Registration Begins on August 8, Check Schedule
Students can can participate in counselling by visiting the official website.
TS EAMCET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will start the registration process for Phase 3 of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 counselling from August 8. Eligible candidates can participate in TS EAMCET 2024 Phase 3 counselling by visiting the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET 2024: Final Phase Schedule

  • Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time for Certificate Verification for candidates who did not attend the First and Second Phases: August 8
  • Certificate Verification for already Slot-Booked candidates in the Final Phase: August 9
  • Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: August 9 to August 10
  • Freezing of Options: August 10
  • Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before: August 13
  • Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through the website: August 13 to August 15
  • Reporting at the allotted college: August 16 to August 17
  • Updating Joining Details by College: August 17

TS EAMCET 2024: Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidates must be Indian citizens
  • They should be residents of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh
  • For undergraduate engineering (including technology) and pharmacy courses, candidates must be at least 16 years old by December 31, 2024
  • For the Pharm D course, candidates must be at least 17 years old by December 31, 2024
  • The maximum age for scholarship eligibility is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as of July 1, 2024
  • Participation in the TS EAMCET 2024 and obtaining a rank does not guarantee admission unless all admission requirements are met
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
TS EAMCET, TS EAMCET 2024, TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
1 Lakh Vacancies Will Be Filled This Year: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
Telangana EAMCET 2024 Counselling Phase 3 Registration Begins on August 8, Check Schedule
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Expected To Begin On July 24, Required Documents Listed
Next Article
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Expected To Begin On July 24, Required Documents Listed
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;