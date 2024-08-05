Telangana EAMCET 2024 Counselling Phase 3 Registration Begins on August 8, Check Schedule

Students can can participate in counselling by visiting the official website.
TS EAMCET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will start the registration process for Phase 3 of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 counselling from August 8. Eligible candidates can participate in TS EAMCET 2024 Phase 3 counselling by visiting the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.
TS EAMCET 2024: Final Phase Schedule
- Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time for Certificate Verification for candidates who did not attend the First and Second Phases: August 8
- Certificate Verification for already Slot-Booked candidates in the Final Phase: August 9
- Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: August 9 to August 10
- Freezing of Options: August 10
- Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before: August 13
- Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through the website: August 13 to August 15
- Reporting at the allotted college: August 16 to August 17
- Updating Joining Details by College: August 17
TS EAMCET 2024: Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates must be Indian citizens
- They should be residents of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh
- For undergraduate engineering (including technology) and pharmacy courses, candidates must be at least 16 years old by December 31, 2024
- For the Pharm D course, candidates must be at least 17 years old by December 31, 2024
- The maximum age for scholarship eligibility is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as of July 1, 2024
- Participation in the TS EAMCET 2024 and obtaining a rank does not guarantee admission unless all admission requirements are met