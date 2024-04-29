Telangana State EAMCET 2024 Admit Cards To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Obtain

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is scheduled to release the hall tickets for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 today, April 29. Once available, candidates appearing for the exam can obtain their admit cards from the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAPCET 2024 engineering entrance exam is set to take place on May 9 and 10 while the agriculture and pharmacy exam will occur on May 11 and 12. These exams will be held in two shifts: the first from 9am to noon and the second from 3pm to 6pm.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, conducts the TS EAMCET on behalf of TSCHE for students seeking admission to various professional programmes offered by institutions in Telangana. Eligible candidates, who have completed their Class 12 or intermediate exams and are residents of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh, can apply for the exam.

TS EAMCET 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the official TS EAMCET website.

Click on the "TS EAPCET hall ticket" link on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and other required information.

The hall ticket for TS EAMCET 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the TS EAPCET 2024 hall ticket and print it for future reference.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has discontinued the consideration of Class 12 final scores for admission through TS EAMCET. Ranking of students will now solely depend on their performance in TS EAMCET. Previously, 25 percent weightage was given to Class 12 marks.

"The TS EAPCET-2024 ranks will be allotted purely based on the performance (normalized marks) in the TS EAPCET-2024 examination, and the 25% weightage for Intermediate marks in the calculation of TS EAPCET-2024 ranks was removed from the academic year 2023-24 onwards," states the official website.