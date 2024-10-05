Tripura NEET UG Round 3 Counselling Registration Begin, Check Details

Directorate of Medical Education Agartala, West Tripura has released the counselling schedule for Round 3 of Tripura State NEET UG 2024. Eligible candidates who have not registered in earlier Rounds of Tripura State NEET UG 2024 counselling can register themselves in Round 3 of Tripura State NEET UG 2024 counselling.

Registered candidates of Round 1, Round 2 and freshly registered candidates of Round 3 who intend to apply for Round 3 of Tripura State NEET UG 2024 counselling must apply online by submitting the online application form through the counselling website-https://dmeonfine.tripura.gov.in/.

If any candidate registered in Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 fail to submit the online application form for Round 3 of Tripura State NEET UG 2024 counselling, then his/her candidature for the Round 3 counselling will not be considered.

The registration process began from October 4 and will continue till October 8, 2024. The payment of registration fee and security deposit can be done until October 8, 2024 by 11 am.

The merit list will be published on October 9, 2024.

Choice filling by the candidates can be done from October 12-15, 2024.

The results for the allotment of seats will be announced by October 18, 2024.

The allotment letter can be submitted to the office of DME by October 19, 2024.

The nomination can be collected from DME office by a candidate from October 21-22, 2024.

The physical verification of original documents and other admission formalities and admission in the allotted admitting institutions is scheduled from October 21-23, 2024.

The registration fees for General/ OBC-NCL-(State Domicile) is Rs 2,500.

Candidates belonging to the EWS (State Domicile)/ OBC-NCL- Non-Domicile) is Rs 2,000.

For those belonging to the SC/ST/PwD is Rs 1,800.