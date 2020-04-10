Tripura Civil Services Exam In June

The application process for the exam concluded on April 9.

Tripura Civil Services preliminary exam will be held on June 7. This will be the first phase of the exam through which Tripura Public Service Commission will select candidates for 30 posts of Tripura Civil Service Grade II and 10 posts of Tripura Police Service, Grade II. The preliminary will be held at Agartala, Ambassa, Dharmanagar, Kailashahar and Udaipur. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for main exam and interview.

"A limited number of candidates, maximum 10(ten) times of total posts (category wise) will be selected merit wise on the basis of the result of the Preliminary Examination, subject to securing minimum qualifying marks as fixed by the Commission. These selected candidates will be allowed to appear in the Main Examination. The selected candidates on the basis of the results of the Main Examination will be allowed to appear in the Personality Test," the Commission has said in the exam notice.

"In case of Preliminary Examination (Multiple Choice type question pattern) there shall be negative marking of one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question for each wrong answer/multiple answers," the exam notice reads.

The application process for the exam concluded on April 9.

Click here for more Jobs News