Top Universities In World To Study Economics

Study Abroad: Harvard University, based in the United Kingdom, is renowned for its Economics program. The annual cost for an undergraduate education at Harvard is approximately USD 73,600 (Rs 61.62 lakh).

Study Abroad: Harvard University is ranked four in QS World University Rankings 2025.

Are you aiming to pursue a degree in Economics at one of the world's leading universities? Studying Economics can significantly enhance your financial acumen and broaden your understanding of global economic dynamics. Here's a look at some of the top institutions offering premier Economics programs:

Harvard University

Harvard University, based in the United Kingdom, is renowned for its Economics program and is ranked 1 globally, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subjects 2024. The annual cost for an undergraduate education at Harvard is approximately USD 73,600 (61.62 lakh), which includes tuition, fees, room, board, and other expenses.

Admission Requirements:

Undergraduate:

  • SAT: 1470+
  • TOEFL: 80+

Master's:

  • GMAT: 610+
  • GRE: 298+
  • GPA: 3+
  • TOEFL: 80+

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

MIT, also located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is ranked 1 globally,  according to the QS World University Rankings 2025.

Admission Requirements:

Undergraduate:

  • SAT: 1520+
  • TOEFL: 100+

Master's:

  • GMAT: 728+
  • IELTS: 7+
  • TOEFL: 90+

Stanford University

Located in Stanford, California, Stanford University's Economics program is highly sought after. For graduate studies, students must pay a minimum of USD 10,620 (Rs 8.89 lakh) per quarter for eight units. Additional costs apply for exceeding this unit count and for programs such as medicine, law, and business.

Admission Requirements:

Undergraduate:

  • SAT: 1420+
  • TOEFL: 101+

Master's:

  • GMAT: 600+
  • GRE: 307+
  • GPA: 3.72+
  • TOEFL: 101+

University of Chicago

The University of Chicago, ranked 21 in the QS World University Rankings 2025, offers a range of Economics programs from undergraduate to PhD levels.

Admission Requirements:

Undergraduate:

  • SAT: 1020+
  • GMAT: 610+
  • GPA: 2.7+
  • IELTS: 7+
  • TOEFL: 100+

Master's:

  • GMAT: 610+
  • GRE: 320+
  • GPA: 2.7+
  • IELTS: 7+
  • TOEFL: 104+

Princeton University

Princeton University, located in Princeton, New Jersey, is ranked 22 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. The institution offers a Economics program with robust admission standards.

Admission Requirements:

Undergraduate:

  • SAT: 1460+
  • GPA: 3+
  • IELTS: 7+
  • TOEFL: 100+

Master's:

GRE: 260+
IELTS: 7+
TOEFL: 100+

These top-tier universities provide exceptional Economics programs that can significantly elevate your career prospects and deepen your understanding of economic principles.

Comments

Study Abroad, Study Economics, Education News
Top Universities In World To Study Economics
