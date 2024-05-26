Top Study Destinations For Indian Students

Students aspiring for higher education abroad face numerous challenges, ranging from finding the right institution and course to securing admission, visas, and finances. To aid prospective students in navigating these obstacles, we delve into the top five countries favoured by Indian students for higher studies and what each destination offers in terms of educational opportunities, financial assistance, and job prospects.

According to Open Doors' reports, the United States of America (USA) remains a top choice for Indian students, attracting more than 25% of the over one million foreign students studying there in the academic year 2022-23. The country offers a diverse range of courses, with a strong emphasis on practical experience through internships and cooperative education programs.

Job prospects in the USA are promising, especially in tech hubs like California and the East Coast. However, the high cost of education and limited work opportunities post-graduation pose challenges for students.

The United Kingdom (UK) boasts globally recognised universities, with London being a preferred destination for its rich culture and opportunities. The UK offers a two-year post-study work visa, but job availability remains a concern, particularly after Brexit. Students should carefully select courses based on job prospects.

The recent announcement by the UK government to retain the Graduate Route Scheme (GRV) has brought significant relief to Indian students planning to pursue higher education in the country. The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) of the United Kingdom recently conducted a rapid review of the Graduate Route Visa (GRV) and recommended that it should be continued in its current form.

The Graduate Route Scheme, introduced by the UK government in 2021, allows students to remain in the UK for a minimum of two years upon successful completion of their bachelor's, postgraduate, or other eligible courses under the Student visa or Tier 4 (General) student visa category. Doctoral candidates, including PhD students, are granted a three-year stay in the country. It's important to note that the Graduate Visa cannot be extended, although individuals have the option to switch to a Skilled Worker visa.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had expressed a desire to amend the Graduate Route Visa, which raised concerns about potential limitations on the entry of Indian students into the country.

Canada is known for its immigrant-friendly policies and diverse course offerings, with accounting, MBA, and engineering being popular choices. Selecting reputed universities in key cities like Toronto and Vancouver can enhance job prospects and ease the transition.

Canada has introduced a new rule for international students, including Indian nationals, setting a maximum of 24 hours per week for off-campus work starting in September.

Germany is emerging as a top destination for Indian students, offering globally recognised universities with minimal tuition fees and a 90% success rate for student visas. The country's job market is neutral towards university reputation, focusing more on individual profiles and relevant work experience. However, proficiency in German is crucial for job opportunities and long-term stay.

Australia's quality education system and work placements attract many Indian students, particularly in fields like public health, accounting, and IT. Graduates can apply for a two to four-year post-graduate work visa, providing ample time to secure permanent employment.

Financial assistance options vary across countries, with scholarships like the Fulbright-Nehru Scholarship in the USA and DAAD scholarships in Germany offering comprehensive coverage for tuition and living expenses. Education loans are also readily available, but students should carefully consider their post-study earning prospects before taking on debt.

While pursuing higher education abroad offers numerous benefits, students must weigh the pros and cons of each destination and plan diligently to overcome challenges and achieve their academic and career goals.