Top Scorers For JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Achieved 100 NTA Score, Nearly 25 Got Over 99

Muthu R from Tamil Nadu and Kolasani Saketh Pranav from Andhra Pradesh have scored a perfect 100 NTA score in the recently released Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 Paper 2. While Muthu R is the highest scorer for Paper 2A (BArch), Kolasani has scored the maximum score in Paper 2B (BPlanning).

In paper 2A BArch, nearly 25 top scorers from various states have scored over 99 NTA score. However, the maximum marks scored in Daman and Diu is only 66.9051774 NTA score.

Similarly in paper 2B (BPlanning), around 25 top scorers from various states have scored more than 99 NTA scores. While, the highest scorer from Madhya Pradesh has scored 77.6571796 NTA score.

NTA will release the ranks of the candidates after the announcement of results from both Sessions of the JEE (Main)- 2024 Examination for Paper 2.

The National Testing Agency conducted the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main- 2024 Session 1 for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) on January 24, 2024.

The exam was conducted in about 421 centres in 299 cities including 15 cities outside India.

Around 55,608 candidates appeared in the exam.

The JEE Main examination comprises two distinct papers. Candidates qualifying for Paper 1 are eligible for undergraduate engineering programmes such as BE/BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs, as well as institutions and universities funded or recognised by participating State Governments.

Successful candidates in JEE (Main) also qualify for the JEE (Advanced), the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is designed for individuals aspiring to pursue BArch and BPlanning courses across different universities in the country.