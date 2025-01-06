Top Government Jobs 2025: Over 20,000 Posts In Railways, Banks, And More, Check Key Details

Latest Government Jobs: Over 20,700 government positions are available across various departments in India, with applications open for January 2025. Some application deadlines are approaching, so students are advised to apply without delay to avoid missing out on this opportunity.

SBI Clerk Recruitment:

The State Bank of India has released a recruitment notification for 13,735 clerk positions. The application process began on December 17, 2024, and will close on January 7, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official SBI website.

UPSSSC Vacancy:

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced a recruitment drive for 2,702 Junior Assistant positions. The online application process began on December 23, 2024, and will end on January 22, 2025. Candidates must check the official notification for eligibility criteria before applying.

Railway Jobs

A major recruitment drive in the Railway Ministry's Ministerial Isolated Category has been announced. A total of 1,036 positions are available in various departments, including PGT Teachers, Junior Hindi Translators, Librarians, Scientific Assistants, and Public Prosecutors. The application process will begin on January 7 and the last date to apply is February 6.

RPSC Sr Teacher Vacancy:

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the notification for the Senior Teacher recruitment. There are 2,129 vacancies across eight subjects in the Secondary Education Department. The application process began on December 26, 2024, and the last date is January 24, 2025. The selection process includes a written exam.

MPESB Vacancy

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has announced a recruitment for Group 5 positions, including nursing staff and paramedical roles, with 1,170 vacancies. The last date to apply is January 13, 2025.