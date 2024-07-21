TNPSC Group 4 Result Date 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

TNPSC Group 4 Result Date 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is expected to release the TNPSC Group 4 Results 2024 soon. Based on previous years' result dates, the results could be declared in July. However, TNPSC has not yet released an official date. Candidates who took the exam can download their results from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in, once it will be released. They will need to enter their login credentials to access the results.

Through this exam, TNPSC selects candidates for the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) post and other Group 4 service posts, such as Junior Assistant, Personal Assistant to Chairman, Typist and Steno-typist, Personal Clerk to Managing Director/General Manager, Private Secretary, Junior Executive, Receptionist cum Telephone Operator, Bill Collector, Milk Recorder, Laboratory Assistant, Senior Factory Assistant, Forest Guard, Forest Guard with Driving License, Forest Watcher, Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth), and Junior Inspector of Cooperative Societies.

TNPSC Group 4 Results 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the commission's official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Find the recruitment section and click on the Group 4 Results link

Enter your login details and submit them

Check your results and save them

Take a printout of the result for future reference

TNPSC Group 4: Exam Pattern

The TNPSC Group 4 paper consists of 200 questions, and the duration of the exam is three hours. Candidates need to score more than the minimum qualifying marks. The paper is divided into two parts, each consisting of 100 questions and 150 marks.

Candidates are selected based on a written exam and document verification. After the written exam results are released, the Commission will release a tentative list of eligible candidates and ask them to upload all the certificates supporting their claims for onscreen certificate verification. After verification, candidates will be called for counseling and will be allotted the post and unit/department in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.