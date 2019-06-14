TNPSC Group 4 Notification 2019 Released For 6491 Vacancies; Details Here

TNPSC Group 4 notification 2019 released @ tnpsc.gov.in for 6,491 vacancies

TNPSC Group 4 notification 2019: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or TNPSC has released the TNPSC Group 4 notification for 6,491 posts. Registration process for Combined Civil Services Examination - 4 (Group-IV) or TNPSC Group 4 will be done from June 14 to July 14. The TNPSC Group 4 applications are invited only through online mode and the forms can be filled on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 4 recruitment will be done for posts like Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Grade-I, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-Typist (Grade-III).

The TNPSC Group 4 recruitment exam will be held on September 1.

TNPSC Group 4 recruitment will be done as direct recruitment against the vacancies in the posts included in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service, Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service and Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service.

According to the TNPSC Group 4 official notification, it is mandatory for the applicants to register their basic particulars through one time online registration system on payment of Rs.150 towards registration fee and then should apply online for this recruitment.

The TNPSC one-time registration will be valid for 5 years from the date of registration. Thereafter, the registration should be renewed by paying the prescribed fee, according to TNPSC.

TNPSC Group 4 Notification 2019: Vacancies

The vacancy details for various posts in Group 4 recruitment has been provided here:

Village Administrative Officer (397)

Junior Assistant (2792)

Bill Collector, Grade-I (34)

Field Surveyor (509)

Draftsman (74)

Typist (1901)

Steno-Typist (Grade-III) (784)

The TNPSC hall tickets for eligible applicants will be made available in the Commission's website tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.net or www.tnpscexams.in for downloading the same by applicants.

"No Hall Tickets will be sent by post. So the applicants should watch TNPSC website before the scheduled date of examination. The Applicants must comply with each and every instruction given in the Hall Ticket," official TNPSC Group 4 notification said.

