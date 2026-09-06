TNEA 2026 Supplementary Counselling: Tentative Allotment Release On September 7, Check Schedule

TNEA 2026 Supplementary Counselling: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Chennai, has released the proposed schedule for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 Supplementary Counselling. As per the schedule, candidates who registered for the supplementary counselling will be able to participate in online choice filling from September 4 to September 5. The tentative allotment will be released on September 7, 2026, at 10 AM. Candidates will then have to confirm their tentative allotment within the specified deadline. The provisional allotment for the supplementary counselling is scheduled to be released on September 9. The counselling will cover Academic, Government School 7.5% and Vocational categories.

Click here: TNEA 2026 Supplementary Counselling Schedule PDF

TNEA 2026 Supplementary Counselling Important Dates

Registration of online applications and document uploading: August 17 to August 31, 2026

August 17 to August 31, 2026 Publication of rank list: September 3, 2026

September 3, 2026 Choice filling: September 4, 10 AM to September 5, 5 PM

September 4, 10 AM to September 5, 5 PM Release of tentative allotment: September 7, 2026, at 10 AM

September 7, 2026, at 10 AM Confirmation of tentative allotment: September 7, 10 AM to 7 PM

September 7, 10 AM to 7 PM Release of provisional allotment: September 9, 2026

The online counselling process is applicable to Academic, Government School 7.5% category and Vocational candidates.

What After TNEA Supplementary Tentative Allotment?

Candidates who receive a TNEA Supplementary tentative allotment on September 7 will have to complete the confirmation of tentative allotment during the prescribed time window. The confirmation facility will remain available from 10 AM to 7 PM on September 7.

After the confirmation process, the Directorate of Technical Education will release the provisional allotment on September 9, 2026. Candidates should regularly check the official TNEA portal for allotment updates and further admission-related instructions.