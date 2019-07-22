87% Engineering Seats Vacant In Tamil Nadu After Two Rounds Of Allotment: Report

TNEA 2019 councelling and other related activities are held online at tneaonline.in.

After two rounds of TNEA 2019 counselling in undergraduate (UG) admissions in engineering and technological courses, 87 per cent seats remain vacant in Tamil Nadu, reports Times of India. This report comes amidst an All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) official saying four engineering colleges in the state have opted for "progressive closure". With colleges opting for progressive closure, fresh admissions will not be allowed in the colleges opted for this process, however, they will operate till the current batches complete their courses.

According to the reports by Times of India and The New Indian Express published on July 21, out of the total 1.66 lakh seats available in the state, only 21 thousand seats have been filled till July 18, last day of second round of seat allotment under the TNEA or Tamil Nadu Engineering admission 2019 which is being held under the supervision of Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai.

The report also said only 27 out of 494 colleges in the state have been able to fill more than 50 per cent sanctioned intake.

This year, only 36 per cent seats are expected to be filled in Tamil Nadu engineering colleges, which is 60,000 total seats. Last year only 70,000 seats were filled in the state.

According to the figures provided by the TNEA to the New Indian Express, in government colleges in the state 2,398 seats have been allotted out of the 3,820 total seats available. In government-aided colleges, 2,016 seats have been allotted against total 2,163 available seats.

The third round of TNEA 2019 counselling process began on July 21 and the final allotment result for this round will be published on Tuesday, July 23.

Candidates who have ranks upto 64,093 are allowed for TNEA 2019 third round counselling.

Round four allotment process will be held from July 23 to July 28. Candidates who have secured ranks till 1,01,692 will be allowed to appear in this round.

Another recent report has said more than 75 engineering and technical colleges across the country have opted for "progressive closure" and the major reason for the closure is 'no takers for courses offered by these educational institutions'.

