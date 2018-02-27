TISS Students And Alumni Protest Near HRD Ministry

They have been protesting against the withdrawal of financial aid given to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) scholars.
Over 30 students along with their counterparts in Delhi colleges and universities today demanded not to burden the students through fee hike and fund cuts.
One of the almnus, who requested anonymity, said the fees per semester had surged over 100 per cent in just two years and the students were forced to become indebted to the banks through loans.
"We appeal to you to immediately roll back withdrawal of Centre's Post Matric Scholarship (GOI-PMS) in TISS and reinstate all financial assistance that was earlier available," a memorandum that the students intended to submit to Union MHRD Minister Prakash Javdekar said.
