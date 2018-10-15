TIFR Graduate School Admissions 2019: Online Registration From October 16

TIFR Graduate School Admissions 2019: Online Registration At Tirf.res.in

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) will begin online registration process for Graduate School Admissions 2019 on October 16. 'Due to technical reasons, the link for submitting online application will be activated at 03:00 p.m. on October 16, 2018. Last date for submitting applications has been extended to November 15, 2018,' reads the latest update released by TIFR on the GS admissions. TIFR will conduct nationwide entrance exam on December 9, 2018 and the results will be declared on January 10, 2019.

Candidates will be called for interview based on their entrance exam marks. The interview will be held in February-April 2019.

TIFR exam for biology is also called Joint Graduate Entrance Examination for Biology and Interdisciplinary Life Sciences (JGEEBILS). Department of Biological Sciences (TIFR), TIFR Centre for Interdisciplinary Sciences (Hyderabad) and National Centre for Biological Sciences (Bangalore) are few of those institutes that accept the scores of JGEEBILS.

Upon selection candidates enrolled in PhD programme will receive Rs 25000 as monthly fellowship. Integrated PhD students will receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 16,000 for the first year. At the end of the first year, upon satisfactory performance, the fellowship is enhanced to Rs 25,000 per month (further raised to Rs 28,000 after registration for Ph.D.). The monthly fellowship amount for M.Sc. (Biology) students is Rs 16000 and for M.Sc. (Wildlife Biology & Conservation) students it is Rs 12000.

