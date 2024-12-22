Tata Institute Of Fundamental Research Invites Applications For Multiple Positions, Check Details

Tata Institute Of Fundamental Research Recruitment 2024: The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), a premier research institute in India, is inviting applications for various positions, including Engineers, Scientific Officers, Technical Assistants, Administrative Officers, and more. The recruitment drive offers an excellent opportunity to work in science, technology, and innovation. It aims to fill 26 positions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website.



Key Details:

Positions Available:

Engineer (C) (Mechanical): 1- Pay Level 10, Rs 1,13,970

Engineer (C) (Civil): Pay Level 10, Rs 1,13,970

Scientific Officer (C): Pay Level 10, Rs 1,13,970

Administrative Officer (C) (Legal): Pay Level 10, Rs 1,13,970

Technical Assistant (B) (Electrical): Pay Level 6, Rs 70,290

Tradesman (B)- (Turner, Electrician, etc): Pay Level 3, Rs 45,219

Clerk

Work Assistant (Technical)

Eligibility:

Reservations are available for SC, ST, OBC, PWBD, and EWS candidates as per government norms.

Age relaxations apply for eligible candidates based on Government of India rules.

Applicants must attach relevant documents for age relaxation claims where applicable.

Important Note:

SC/ST/OBC/PWBD/EWS candidates may apply for unreserved positions but must meet the age and eligibility criteria for such posts.

Any updates or corrigenda will be published exclusively on the official website.

For detailed information on qualifications, experience, and the application process, visit the TIFR Recruitment Page.