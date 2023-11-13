This UK University Offers Various Scholarships For Postgraduate Students

UK University Scholarships: The deadline for the January 2024 intake is November 30.

The University of Strathclyde in United Kingdom's Glasgow is offering various scholarships for postgraduate programmes in Humanities and Social Sciences for the academic year 2023-24. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications through the university's official website at strath.ac.uk. Students enrolled in postgraduate degree courses have the opportunity to apply for a scholarship equivalent to a 15 per cent reduction in tuition fees, ranging from 2,500 pounds to 3,000 pounds (Rs 2.55 lakh - Rs 3 lakh).

Additionally, the university is presenting Dean's International Excellence Awards, worth between 4,000 pounds (Rs 3.70 lakh) and 5,000 pounds (Rs 4.63 lakh), exclusively for exceptional postgraduate applicants.



Also Read | UK University Offers 75 Undergraduate Scholarships Worth ₹ 10 Lakh Each

Applicants need to submit only one application, which will be considered for all levels of postgraduate scholarships. There are a total of 285 scholarships available, ranging from 2,500 pounds (Rs 2.31 lakh) to 5,000 pounds (Rs 4.63 lakh). The deadline for the January 2024 intake is November 30. Candidates seeking the Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences International Scholarship must hold a 2:1 (or equivalent) in their undergraduate degree.



Also Read | UK University To Grant 125 Scholarships Worth ₹ 5 Lakh Each. How To Apply

This scholarship, valid for one year, provides financial assistance for tuition fees. Eligible subjects include Education, English, History, Law, Languages, Politics, Psychology, Speech & Language Therapy, Journalism, Social Policy, International Relations, and Social Work.

To be eligible for the Dean's International Excellence Award, students must demonstrate academic excellence, holding a UK first-class undergraduate degree or its international equivalent.

For detailed information about admission process and scholarships, visit the official website strath.ac.uk.