This Summer, Intern With Your Icons, Internshala Launches 'Intern With Icon 3.0' Internship and training platform, Internshala, has launched the third edition of 'Intern with Icon' (IwI) with the tagline - 'For the icons of tomorrow'.

Share EMAIL PRINT The online event began on April 24 and will end on April 30. New Delhi: Internship and training platform,



The Interns will also get chance to engage with former Indian track and field athlete, P.T. Usha; fashion designer, Neeta Lulla; Indian pop- rock and Bollywood playback singer, Kailash Kher; costume designer, Anju Modi; India's 1st Formula One Driver, Narain Karthikeyan; Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, Ritesh Agarwal; Director of IIM Bangalore, G. Raghuram; and global Vice President of Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi India, Manu Jain.



"The desire to give back to the society, contribute towards building the careers of the youth, and work with bright minds are just a few of the many reasons why these icons are excited to be a part of IwI 3.0," said a statement from Internashala.



The online event began on April 24 and will end on April 30.



Intern with Icon was launched in 2016 with the objective to provide students with a once in a lifetime opportunity to work and learn from their role models.



Intern with Icon 3.0 would offer internships in fields ranging from video editing, research, graphic design to social media marketing and management.



"Since 2010, Internshala is on a mission to build a culture of meaningful internships and Intern with Icon is a step towards that. We have been steadfast in creating unique opportunities which would add immense value to the lives of the youth," said Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala on the launch of the initiative.



"Through this initiative", Mr. Agrawal added that, "we hope to encourage the youth to follow their passion and help them learn directly from their role models. There is no dearth of talent in India, and we realised that if students can get mentorship from these icons, it would equip them with industry knowledge and soft skills."



For more details, students can visit internshala.com/intern_with_icon from April 24 to April 30.



Click here for more



Internship and training platform, Internshala , has launched the third edition of 'Intern with Icon' (IwI) with the tagline - 'For the icons of tomorrow'. This summer, students across India would get an opportunity to intern with 15 eminent personalities like Chairman, AICTE, Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe; renowned Indian singer, Sona Mohapatra; former World and Olympic shooter, Abhinav Bindra; Indian actor and social activist, Rahul Bose; Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha; Indian experimental physicist, Prof. H.C. Verma and CEO and co-founder of ScoopWhoop, Sattvik Mishra.The Interns will also get chance to engage with former Indian track and field athlete, P.T. Usha; fashion designer, Neeta Lulla; Indian pop- rock and Bollywood playback singer, Kailash Kher; costume designer, Anju Modi; India's 1st Formula One Driver, Narain Karthikeyan; Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, Ritesh Agarwal; Director of IIM Bangalore, G. Raghuram; and global Vice President of Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi India, Manu Jain."The desire to give back to the society, contribute towards building the careers of the youth, and work with bright minds are just a few of the many reasons why these icons are excited to be a part of IwI 3.0," said a statement from Internashala.The online event began on April 24 and will end on April 30.Intern with Icon was launched in 2016 with the objective to provide students with a once in a lifetime opportunity to work and learn from their role models. The previous two editions saw students applying to internship opportunities with Nandita Das, Rahul Ram, Bhaichung Bhutia, Shaheen Mistri, Amitabh Kant, and Gul Panag.Intern with Icon 3.0 would offer internships in fields ranging from video editing, research, graphic design to social media marketing and management."Since 2010, Internshala is on a mission to build a culture of meaningful internships and Intern with Icon is a step towards that. We have been steadfast in creating unique opportunities which would add immense value to the lives of the youth," said Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala on the launch of the initiative."Through this initiative", Mr. Agrawal added that, "we hope to encourage the youth to follow their passion and help them learn directly from their role models. There is no dearth of talent in India, and we realised that if students can get mentorship from these icons, it would equip them with industry knowledge and soft skills." For more details, students can visit internshala.com/intern_with_icon from April 24 to April 30.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter