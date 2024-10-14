"This Is Pure Love": Video Of Students' Kindness Towards Disabled Classmate Goes Viral

A touching video of students selflessly assisting their disabled classmate after lunch has gone viral on social media. This act of empathy has garnered public attention, reminding us of the kindness that exists in our everyday interactions.

The video has been shared on Instagram by user @ghss.aykl. It begins with one student gently washing the face and mouth of his disabled friend after lunch, displaying incredible care and tenderness.

After ensuring his friend is clean and comfortable, another student, waiting nearby, steps in to help, sliding the wheelchair from the veranda to assist their classmate back to the classroom. The seamless cooperation and thoughtfulness of these young students exemplify the power of friendship and support.

The video has received over 6.6 million views, with more than 800,000 likes and 25,000 comments on Instagram. Users praised the students' upbringing and the values they exhibit. One user wrote, "This is pure love," while another remarked, "These kids are raised different." Many others highlighted the significance of true friendship, with comments like "They are not friends, his treasures" and "The most beautiful thing in the world is friendship."

Viewers also applauded the students' parents for instilling such values. One comment read, "Respect and love to these kids and their parents," while another simply stated, "The parents of these kids have already won."

This viral moment is a powerful reminder that small acts of kindness can leave a lasting impact, inspiring millions across the globe.

