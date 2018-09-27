The Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology Announces SAARC Scholarship 2018-19

The Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT) is offering scholarships to students from SAARC countries to pursue degree courses in the fields of Computing, Business, Engineering, and Architecture and Quantity Surveying. The scholarship will cover complete tuition fee for the entire duration of the SLIIT degree program. Overseas travel expenses and other personal expenses shall have to be borne by the student.

Before applying for the scholarships, candidates are advised to go through specific eligibility criteria for each course mentioned in the official notification for the scholarship which is available on the MHRD website.

Students who apply for the scholarship are required to send the following documents along with their application to the Ministry of Human Resource Development by October 3, 2018.

Duly filled in letter addressed to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (format in pdf). Duly filled in 'International Student Preliminary Application Form SAARC Scholarship 2018/19'. Copy of the G.C.E. Advance Level Certificate and Transcript (London or Equivalent) in proof of the successful completion of the admission requirement stipulated. Copy of the page containing the photograph and personal details in the passport. Copy of certificate of birth.

A candidate's eligibility for the scholarship will be determined on the basis of performance in the G.C.E. Advance Level examination and the official nomination by the country.

Interested students can check the details for scholarship below:

