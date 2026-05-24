The Hidden Dropout Factor: Girls' Toilet, How States Have Improved, Who Lags Behind

The universal provision of safe and functional toilets for girls remains essential not only for health and dignity but also for improving attendance, retention, and transition rates, particularly at the upper primary and secondary levels. The NITI Aayog's recent report titled 'School Education System in India' has highlighted that the quality and equity of school education are closely tied to the availability of essential infrastructure.

According to the report, adequate classrooms, electricity, safe drinking water, functional toilets, ICT facilities, and internet access form the foundation of a secure and supportive learning environment. The report stated that the widespread provision of girls' sanitation facilities reflects sustained policy attention to gender equity. However, residual gaps in certain regions continue to have implications for adolescent attendance, dignity, and retention at upper primary and secondary levels.

Read more: 1 In 10 Secondary Students Drops Out Of School, State-Wise Data From NITI Aayog Report

Availability Of Functional Girls' Toilets

The availability of functional girls' toilets in schools has seen sustained improvement over the past decade, the report stated. In 2014-15, 85.17 per cent of schools were equipped with these facilities; within a year, the coverage rose sharply to above 93 per cent and has since remained consistently high, as per the official document. As of 2024-25, 94 per cent of schools reported having functional girls' toilets.

However, around one in fifteen schools still lack such facilities, the report highlighted. This has signalled the need for continued efforts to achieve full coverage.

Sanitation For Girls: State-wise Data

As per the official data, in 2024-25, functional girls' toilets have achieved full coverage in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

Several other States, including Goa (99.9%), Puducherry (99.9%), Haryana (99.8%), and West Bengal (99.6%), have achieved near-universal coverage.

The lowest levels are recorded in Meghalaya (68.7%), Arunachal Pradesh (73.7%), Manipur (74.5%), Tripura (75.4%), and Mizoram (79.1%).

Sharp Improvement In States

The study has shown that over the past decade, the sharpest gains were recorded in Bihar (from 65.7% to 98.1%), Assam (from 65.9% to 94.3%), Odisha (from 73.7% to 98.1%), Telangana (from 70.7% to 92.9%), and West Bengal (from 79.6% to 99.6%).

Drastic Declines In Girls' Toilets

The most significant decline was observed in Tripura, where the numbers dropped from 90.9 per cent to 75.4 per cent.

Other states in the list are Manipur (from 88.5% to 74.5%), Arunachal Pradesh (from 87.7% to 73.7%), Nagaland (from 92.1% to 80.6%), and Rajasthan (from 94.9% to 87.3%).

The data has pointed to widespread provision of functional girls' toilets across most states, alongside concentrated pockets of decline that highlight the need for sustained monitoring and maintenance.

The NITI Aayog's education report has asserted that foundational facilities such as electricity and sanitation have reached high levels of coverage across most states. The remaining gaps are concentrated in specific geographies, indicating that the policy challenge is now centred on last-mile delivery rather than broad-based expansion.