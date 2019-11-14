Liberal Education A Foundational Component In Higher Education: Dr K Kasturirangan

Dr K Kasturirangan addressing the twelfth annual convocation of TERI School of Advanced Studies (SAS).

Liberal education as a foundational component in higher education, is being increasingly recognised as a crucial 21st century educational component, to prepare the future youth, to successfully face the dynamic and complex job environment, said Dr K Kasturirangan in his address during the twelfth annual convocation of TERI School of Advanced Studies (SAS) held today.

A total of 19 doctoral degrees and 229 master's degrees were awarded at the convocation by the Chief Guest Dr Kasturirangan.

"How exactly institutions like TERI SAS can bring concepts of liberal education into the present mainstream educational system is worth giving a thought at this juncture", he added.

"My best wishes go with you for your success and for achieving what you have been aspiring and dreaming. To have had the opportunity to study at this institution of higher learning is a matter of privilege to each one of you. May the value system that this institution has instilled in you inspire you to set high standards in all your future endeavors," he told the graduating students.

The TERI School of Advanced Studies recognized Dr Kasturirangan's contributions to the ﬁeld of sustainability and education, and conferred the degree of Doctor of Philosophy, honoris causa, upon the former Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Prof Manipadma Datta, Vice-Chancellor, TERI SAS and Dr Shailesh Nayak, Chancellor of TERI SAS also addressed the students in the convocation function.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.