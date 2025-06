TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 soon, although the exact date and time haven't been officially confirmed. Based on previous trends, students can expect the results to be declared by the second week of June. The exams were conducted from May 22 to May 29, 2025, so it might take a few more days for the results to be announced.