Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results Likely On April 11, Here's Direct Link To Check

Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: The Telangana Board is likely to declare the Inter 1st and 2nd year results on April 11; however, official confirmation regarding the exact date and time is still awaited. Around 9.9 lakh students who appeared for the examinations are awaiting the results. Once released, students will be able to access their results on the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in, as well as the NDTV Education result portal.

Students will be able to download their digital marks memos using their hall ticket or roll numbers. The digital marks memos will remain valid for admission and verification purposes until the original mark sheets are issued.

Details On Marks Memo

Student's name

Hall ticket number

Stream

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grades

Qualifying status

How To Check TS Inter Results 2026

Visit the official website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

Click on the link for "TS Inter Results 2026"

Select either 1st Year or 2nd Year

Enter your hall ticket number

Click on "Get Result" to view and download the marks memo

Supplementary Exam Details

Students who are unable to clear one or more subjects will be eligible to appear for supplementary examinations.

Last year, the TS Inter results were declared on April 22, with an overall pass percentage of 71.27 per cent. The supplementary examinations were held from May 22 to May 29, and the results were announced on June 16.

Exam Details

The Telangana Board conducted the Intermediate 1st year (Class 11) examinations from February 25 to March 17, and the 2nd year (Class 12) examinations from February 26 to March 18.

Passing marks

Students are required to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject.