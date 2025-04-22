Telangana TS Inter Results 2025 Releasing Today, Here's How To Check

Telangana Inter Results 2025: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the TS Inter Results 2025 for both 1st Year (Class 11) and 2nd Year (Class 12) students today at 12 noon. The results will be officially announced during a press conference at the TSBIE office in Hyderabad. Students who appeared for the Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) can access their results by visiting the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

How To Check Telangana Inter Result On NDTV

NDTV has launched a special page to help students check their results at the earliest. Once the results are officially declared, students can check their results on the NDTV Education page by entering the required details.

To access the Telangana Inter 1st Year Results 2025 or Telangana Inter 2nd Year Results 2025, students will need their hall ticket number.

How To Check Telangana Inter Results 2025 Online

Visit the board's official website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the link titled "TS Inter 1st Year Results 2025" or "TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025"

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Submit the details; your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the provisional marksheet

Note: The online marksheets will be provisional. Students must collect their original marksheets from their respective colleges a few days after the results are declared.

TS Inter Results 2025: Key Points To Note

Result Date and Time: April 22, 2025, at 12 noon

Official Website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Passing Marks: Students must score at least 35% in each subject to pass

Supplementary Exams:

Students failing in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to improve their scores by appearing for supplementary exams. The schedule for these exams will be announced shortly after the results are declared.



This year, around 9.96 lakh students appeared for the Telangana Intermediate examinations - 4.88 lakh in 1st Year and 5.08 lakh in 2nd Year. The TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year exams were conducted in March 2025 across various centres in the state.

Students are advised to verify their results only through the official TSBIE website to avoid misinformation.

