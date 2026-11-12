Telangana To Adopt 10+2 Education System From 2027-28: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Telangana is preparing to introduce the 10+2 education system from the next academic year. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed Education Department officials to begin preparations for the proposed change as part of the state's education reforms.

The directions were issued during a review meeting with senior education officials in Hyderabad on Wednesday, November 11. During the meeting, the Chief Minister said the education system needs to keep pace with changing requirements and ensure quality education for students.

Reddy asked officials to make sure that the proposed changes do not put students at a disadvantage. He also stressed the need for proper planning so that the transition can take place smoothly.

Telangana Plans Education Reforms From Nursery To Class 12

The Chief Minister said the state government is focusing on improving education from nursery to Class 12. He also highlighted the need to give more attention to skill development after Class 12.

Reddy suggested that Classes 9 to 12 should be treated as part of higher education, with specialised teaching arrangements for students during these years. The proposed approach aims to strengthen the education structure and provide students with better learning opportunities.

Government Schools To Get Infrastructure Support

Reddy also asked officials to identify the infrastructure requirements for implementing the proposed reforms. He said the government wants to improve facilities in government schools so that they can match the standards of private educational institutions.

The Chief Minister stressed that the changes should focus on improving learning outcomes and creating better opportunities for students. Officials have been asked to take the necessary steps while keeping students' interests in mind.

Note: The proposed 10+2 system is expected to be introduced from the next academic year, but the detailed implementation plan and arrangements are yet to be announced.