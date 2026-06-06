Telangana POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today: Check Download Steps

TG POLYCET 2026 Result: The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) is expected to release the TG POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result today on the official counselling portal. Candidates who participated in the first phase of counselling and exercised their web options by June 3 will be able to check their allotment status online.

The seat allotment will be based on candidates ranks, category, reservation criteria, preferences filled during counselling, and seat availability in participating institutions. Successful candidates will need to complete fee payment and reporting formalities within the prescribed schedule.

TG POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment: Important Dates

Phase 1 Counselling Registration: Began on May 27, 2026

Began on May 27, 2026 Certificate Verification: May 29 to June 1, 2026

May 29 to June 1, 2026 Web Option Entry: May 29 to June 3, 2026

May 29 to June 3, 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result: June 6, 2026

June 6, 2026 Fee Payment and Self-Reporting: June 6 to June 9, 2026

June 6 to June 9, 2026 Reporting at Allotted Colleges: June 8 to June 9, 2026

June 8 to June 9, 2026 Final Phase Counselling Registration: June 15, 2026

Candidates allotted seats in the first round must complete the admission process within the specified timeline to retain their allotted seat.

How to Check TG POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their allotment status:

Visit the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in.

Click on the "Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026" link, once released.

Enter the required login credentials, such as hall ticket number and password.

Submit the details to view the allotment result.

Download and print the provisional allotment order.

Pay the prescribed admission fee and complete self-reporting online.

Report to the allotted institution with the required documents within the scheduled dates.

The TG POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment result will determine admissions to diploma programmes across Telangana. Candidates should keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official portal for the latest updates.