Telangana Open School Society Results 2026 Releasing Today At 11:30 AM, Here's How To Check

TOSS Results 2026: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) will announce the SSC and Intermediate Results 2026 today, on May 30 at 11:30 AM. Candidates who appeared for the examinations will be able to access their scorecards through the official TOSS website after the results are declared.

The TOSS examinations were conducted in April 2026 for students enrolled in the open schooling system across Telangana. Students can check their marks by logging in to the result portal using their admission number or roll number.

How to Check Telangana Open School Society Results 2026?

Visit the official TOSS website at telanganaopenschool.org.

Click on the "Results 2026" link available on the homepage.

Select the SSC or Intermediate result option.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

TOSS SSC and Intermediate Results: Previous Year Performance

The Telangana Open School Society recorded pass percentages above 50 per cent in its previous result cycle. In 2024, the SSC examination registered an overall pass percentage of 51.20 per cent, with 16,226 students qualifying out of 31,691 candidates who appeared.

Similarly, the Intermediate examination recorded a pass percentage of 52.72 per cent. A total of 21,967 students qualified out of 41,668 candidates who took the examination.

The SSC and Intermediate theory examinations were held from April 20 to April 27, 2026, in two sessions. The morning session was conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, while the afternoon session was held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

For Intermediate students, practical examinations were conducted between April 28 and May 5, 2026.

