Assam Chief Minister Inaugurates State Level Children's Science Congress in Majuli

Teachers, Parents Key To Children's Scientific Temperament: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday exhorted teachers and parents to contribute towards building scientific temperament among children from an early age. Mr. Sonowal, inaugurating the 26th state-level conference of National Children's Science Congress 2018 here, said evil forces in the society can only be eliminated by good citizens,who can take the nation forward.

"Teachers and parents must play their roles in building scientific temperament among the children from an early age," he said.

"Society cannot grow without getting rid of the superstitions and false notions," the Chief Minister said.

Promoting the inculcation of scientific temper, CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal inaugurated the State Level Children's Science Congress in Majuli.



A souvenir 'Prism' and a magazine named 'Amar Bigyan' were also unveiled by the CM to mark the occasion. pic.twitter.com/GJhZ4xYOSL — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) October 24, 2018

Altogether 284 child scientists from 33 districts of the state are participating in the four-day event.

Informing that the 'Mukhyamantrir Bigyan Darshan'(Chief Minister's Science Tour) programme will start from November 15 to give scientific exposure to students and village heads, he asserted that the state government is committed to protect the rights of indigenous people and enable them to live a life of dignity.

Science and Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta said a centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)would be set up in the state near Gauhati University, construction of which is likely to start from December.