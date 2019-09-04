Teachers' Day 2019: Jamia Millia To Celebrate The Day This Way

Teachers Day 2019: JTA is hosting a felicitation ceremony to honour the retired faculty members.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5, Jamia Teachers' Association (JTA) is hosting a felicitation ceremony to honour the faculty members who have retired from their service in the past two years from the university. Vice-Chancellor JMI Prof. Najma Akhtar will be chief guest of the function to be held at Dr. M. A. Ansari Auditorium of the university, according to an official statement from the varsity.

JTA Secretary Prof. Majid Jamil said "In the last two years 39 faculty members have retired from their services and we thought Teachers' Day is the best day to honour them for the services they have given to the university"

On the other hand Jamia Sr. Sec. School will celebrate Teachers' Day by organising a plantation drive in the school campus with a view to protect the environment and conserve the nature with a motto i.e. Green Jamia, Clean Jamia.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar has recently launched a campaign to increase the green cover in the university by planting more than 1200 saplings in the campus.

