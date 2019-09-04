President Ramnath Kovind To Felicitate Award-Winning Teachers Tomorrow

Teacher's Day 2019: National Teacher's Award ceremony will be held tomorrow

President Ramnath Kovind will be conferring the National Teachers' Awards to the winners of 2018 at a function on September 5. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has already released the list of teachers who would be felicitated tomorrow by the President. A total of 45 teachers from across the country will be felicitated in an event which will be held in the national capital. The award is in its 61st year having been instituted in 1958.

The Ministry had invited nominations for the award from May 6 to June 25, 2019. Teachers are selected at three different levels for the award.

First the nominees are scrutinized by a District Selection Committee. The names of nominees selected by the district committee are then sent to a State Selection Committee which then forwards its recommendations to an Independent National Jury.

The selection was done based on two criteria; objective criteria and criteria based on performance. Marks in the two criteria was awarded in the 20-80 ratio - 20 points for objective criteria, and 80 marks for criteria based on performance.

Teacher's Day in India is celebrated in the memory of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan whose birth anniversary falls on September 5. Dr. Radhakrishnan was a renowned academic and served as the President of India from 1962 to 1967.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, interacted with the winners of the National Teacher's Award yesterday. During interaction he stressed on the use of technology as teaching aid and enabling students to come up with solutions for day to day problems faced by the nation.

