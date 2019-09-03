Prime Minister Interacts With Recipients Of National Teacher Awards' 2018

Teachers' Day 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, interacted with the recipients of National Teacher Awards 2018 and congratulated the winners for their exceptional work.

Education | | Updated: September 03, 2019 21:05 IST
The PM urged the awardees to give every child an opportunity, and not to bind the students down.


Teachers' Day 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, interacted with the recipients of National Teacher Awards 2018 and congratulated the winners for their exceptional work. He urged them to continue striving hard to transform the life of every student. During the interaction, the Prime Minister talked about the importance of using technology as a teaching aid. He asked the teachers to encourage brainstorming amongst the students to find solutions for the various day to day problems. The awards will be confirred on the winners on September 5, on the occssion of Teachers' Day.

The Prime Minister stressed on the need to stimulate creativity amongst students. He also pointed out that encouraging creativity will act as self-motivation for children and enable them to compete with oneself. 

He added that it is important to understand student's perspective about various issues.  

He asked the teachers to keep the student inside each one of them alive and to keep learning.

Interacting with the Prime Minister, the awardees narrated their transformational work in bringing about positive change in the schools, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. 

The Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal and Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, were also present on the occasion.

Teachers Day 2019: List of National Teacher Awards' 2018 winners

Here's the list of National Teacher Awards' 2018:

State/UT/Organiz ationNameSchool Name & Address
HaryanaRajesh KumarGovernment Senior Secondary School Mohanpur, Bawal, Rewari, Haryana
Himachal PradeshVikas MahajanGovernment Boys Senior Secondary School Chamba, Himachal Pradesh
Jammu & KashmirGurnam SinghGovernment Upper Primary School Lahari, Barnoti, Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir
PunjabAmarjit SinghGovernment Senior Secondary School Ranghrial, Budhlada, Mansa, Punjab
RajasthanDr. (Smt.) Kalpana SharmaSwani Vivekanand Government Model School Banera, Bhilwara, Rajasthan
Madhya PradeshDr. Lalit MehtaGovernment Higher Secondary School of Excellence, Sagod Road, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh
Uttar PradeshAshutosh AnandUpper Primary School Miyanganj, Dariyabad, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh
UttarakhandRamesh Prasad BadoniGovernment Inter College Misraspatti, Sahaspur, Dehradun, Uttarakhand
DelhiDevendra KumarShaheed Bhai Bal Mukund Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Shankaracharya Marg, Zone Seven, North Delhi, Delhi
Daman & DiuVirendra Shantubhai PatelGovernment Upper Primary School Bhimpore Ashramshala, Bhimpore, Nani Daman, Daman, Daman & Diu
GoaDr. R.C. Suvarna FonsecaCarmel Higher Secondary, Majorda, Nuvem, South Goa, Goa
MaharashtraDr. Amol Subhash BagulShri Samarth Vidya Mandir Prashala Sawedi Ahmednagar, Maharashtra
Andhra PradeshBattu Suresh KumarZilla Parishad High School, Nidamanuru ,Vijayawada Rural Mandal, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh
TelanganaMs. Bendi Asha RaniZilla Parishad High School Jeedimetla, Quthbullapur, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Telangana
KarnatakaShashi Kumar B.S.Government High School Yelekyathanahalli, Nelamangala, Bangalore Rural, Karnataka
KarnatakaSuresha MarakalaGovernment High School Besur,Somwarpet, Kodagu, Karnataka
BiharPappu HarijanUpgraded Middle School Kulhariya, Aminpur, Amarpur, Banka, Bihar
ChhattisgarhSeema ChaturvediGovernment Middle School Syahimudi , Katghora, Korba, Chhattisgarh
Navodaya Vidyalaya SamitiP. RajeshJawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Udmari, Kalaigaon, Shillong, Meghalaya
Tamil NaduDr. M. Mansoor AliDiamond Jubilee Higher Secondary School, Gobichettipalayam, Erode, Tamil Nadu
Tamil NaduSelvakkannan R.Panchayat Union Primary School K Paramathi, Karur, Tamil Nadu
KeralaMahesh Kumar M.Government Lower Primary School Cheriyakkara, Kayyur, Nileshwar, Kasaragod, Kerala
PuducherryS. SasikumarPavendhar Bharathidhasan Government Primary School Koonichampet, Villianur, Puducherry
GujaratAnandkumar Babu KhalasiPrimary School Bhagad, Gandevi, Navsari, Gujarat
GujaratMs. Kanchan Khodabhai PandyaMamtamandir Vidyamandir Palanpur, Banas Kantha, Gujarat
LakshadweepDr. Abdul HakeemShaheed Jawan Muthukoya Memorial Govt Senior Secondary School, Amini, Lakshadweep
Andaman & Nicobar IslandsDr. Bency JoyGovernment Middle School Kinmai, Car Nicobar, Nicobars, Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Atomic Energy Education Society Under Deptt. Of Atomic EnergyDr. A. Jebin JoelAtomic Energy Central School Four, Anushaktinagar, Mumbai (Suburban), Maharashtra
Sainik Schools Under M/O DefenceBijay Kumar PandeySainik School Ambikapur, Mendra Kalan, Ambikapur, Surguja, Chhattisgarh
CTSAReeta BaliCentral School for Tibetans Herbertpur, Vikas Nagar, Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Arunachal PradeshToni PertinGovernment Higher Secondary School Dambuk, Lower Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh
AssamArchana Barua1 No. Alubari Junior Basic School, Ward No-4, Margherita Town, Tinsukia, Assam
ManipurMutum Tombimacha SinghTekcham Girls Upper Primary School, Tekcham Village, Thoubal, Manipur
SikkimDr. Hannah YonzanGovernment Senior Secondary School Rangpo, Duga, East Sikkim, Sikkim
MizoramJayanta Nath MajiGovernment High School Keifang, Thingsulthliah, Aizawl, Mizoram
MeghalayaBakordor W. BannettPariong Presbytery Higher Secondary School Pariong, Mawthadraishan, West Khasi Hills ,Meghalaya
OdishaPabitra Mohan DashProject Upper Primary School Khataluguda, Borigumma, Koraput, Odisha
NagalandSatyen Kumar RoyMount Moriah School Ungma, Ongpangkong, Mokokchung, Nagaland
TripuraAnamika Deb BarmaBijoykumar Girls HS School, Agartala, Sadar, West Tripura, Tripura
West BengalDr. Subhas Chandra DattaKanchannagar D N Das High School HS, Burdwan Municipality, Barddhaman, West Bengal
JharkhandSandhya PradhanOriya MS Adityapur, Adityapur, Gamharia, Saraikela-Kharsawan, Jharkhand
CBSEManju RanaSeth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
CBSEVineeta GargSRDAV Public School, East Delhi, Delhi
Kendriya Vidyalaya SangathanIyer Revathy RajaramKendriya Vidyalaya MEG, Sivanchetty, Bengaluru, Karnataka
Kendriya Vidyalaya SangathanRemya Parameswar IyerKendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara, Kamrup Metropolitan, Guwahati, Assam
C.I.S.C.E.Radhika DalvieWisdom World School, Hadapsar, Kumar Picasso, Pune, Maharashtra

