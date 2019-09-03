Prime Minister Interacts With Recipients Of National Teacher Awards' 2018

The PM urged the awardees to give every child an opportunity, and not to bind the students down.

Teachers' Day 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, interacted with the recipients of National Teacher Awards 2018 and congratulated the winners for their exceptional work. He urged them to continue striving hard to transform the life of every student. During the interaction, the Prime Minister talked about the importance of using technology as a teaching aid. He asked the teachers to encourage brainstorming amongst the students to find solutions for the various day to day problems. The awards will be confirred on the winners on September 5, on the occssion of Teachers' Day.

He urged the awardees to give every child an opportunity, and not to bind the students down.

The Prime Minister stressed on the need to stimulate creativity amongst students. He also pointed out that encouraging creativity will act as self-motivation for children and enable them to compete with oneself.

He added that it is important to understand student's perspective about various issues.

He asked the teachers to keep the student inside each one of them alive and to keep learning.

Interacting with the Prime Minister, the awardees narrated their transformational work in bringing about positive change in the schools, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal and Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, were also present on the occasion.

Teachers Day 2019: List of National Teacher Awards' 2018 winners

Here's the list of National Teacher Awards' 2018:

State/UT/Organiz ation Name School Name & Address Haryana Rajesh Kumar Government Senior Secondary School Mohanpur, Bawal, Rewari, Haryana Himachal Pradesh Vikas Mahajan Government Boys Senior Secondary School Chamba, Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir Gurnam Singh Government Upper Primary School Lahari, Barnoti, Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir Punjab Amarjit Singh Government Senior Secondary School Ranghrial, Budhlada, Mansa, Punjab Rajasthan Dr. (Smt.) Kalpana Sharma Swani Vivekanand Government Model School Banera, Bhilwara, Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh Dr. Lalit Mehta Government Higher Secondary School of Excellence, Sagod Road, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Ashutosh Anand Upper Primary School Miyanganj, Dariyabad, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand Ramesh Prasad Badoni Government Inter College Misraspatti, Sahaspur, Dehradun, Uttarakhand Delhi Devendra Kumar Shaheed Bhai Bal Mukund Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Shankaracharya Marg, Zone Seven, North Delhi, Delhi Daman & Diu Virendra Shantubhai Patel Government Upper Primary School Bhimpore Ashramshala, Bhimpore, Nani Daman, Daman, Daman & Diu Goa Dr. R.C. Suvarna Fonseca Carmel Higher Secondary, Majorda, Nuvem, South Goa, Goa Maharashtra Dr. Amol Subhash Bagul Shri Samarth Vidya Mandir Prashala Sawedi Ahmednagar, Maharashtra Andhra Pradesh Battu Suresh Kumar Zilla Parishad High School, Nidamanuru ,Vijayawada Rural Mandal, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh Telangana Ms. Bendi Asha Rani Zilla Parishad High School Jeedimetla, Quthbullapur, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Telangana Karnataka Shashi Kumar B.S. Government High School Yelekyathanahalli, Nelamangala, Bangalore Rural, Karnataka Karnataka Suresha Marakala Government High School Besur,Somwarpet, Kodagu, Karnataka Bihar Pappu Harijan Upgraded Middle School Kulhariya, Aminpur, Amarpur, Banka, Bihar Chhattisgarh Seema Chaturvedi Government Middle School Syahimudi , Katghora, Korba, Chhattisgarh Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti P. Rajesh Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Udmari, Kalaigaon, Shillong, Meghalaya Tamil Nadu Dr. M. Mansoor Ali Diamond Jubilee Higher Secondary School, Gobichettipalayam, Erode, Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Selvakkannan R. Panchayat Union Primary School K Paramathi, Karur, Tamil Nadu Kerala Mahesh Kumar M. Government Lower Primary School Cheriyakkara, Kayyur, Nileshwar, Kasaragod, Kerala Puducherry S. Sasikumar Pavendhar Bharathidhasan Government Primary School Koonichampet, Villianur, Puducherry Gujarat Anandkumar Babu Khalasi Primary School Bhagad, Gandevi, Navsari, Gujarat Gujarat Ms. Kanchan Khodabhai Pandya Mamtamandir Vidyamandir Palanpur, Banas Kantha, Gujarat Lakshadweep Dr. Abdul Hakeem Shaheed Jawan Muthukoya Memorial Govt Senior Secondary School, Amini, Lakshadweep Andaman & Nicobar Islands Dr. Bency Joy Government Middle School Kinmai, Car Nicobar, Nicobars, Andaman & Nicobar Islands Atomic Energy Education Society Under Deptt. Of Atomic Energy Dr. A. Jebin Joel Atomic Energy Central School Four, Anushaktinagar, Mumbai (Suburban), Maharashtra Sainik Schools Under M/O Defence Bijay Kumar Pandey Sainik School Ambikapur, Mendra Kalan, Ambikapur, Surguja, Chhattisgarh CTSA Reeta Bali Central School for Tibetans Herbertpur, Vikas Nagar, Dehradun, Uttarakhand Arunachal Pradesh Toni Pertin Government Higher Secondary School Dambuk, Lower Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh Assam Archana Barua 1 No. Alubari Junior Basic School, Ward No-4, Margherita Town, Tinsukia, Assam Manipur Mutum Tombimacha Singh Tekcham Girls Upper Primary School, Tekcham Village, Thoubal, Manipur Sikkim Dr. Hannah Yonzan Government Senior Secondary School Rangpo, Duga, East Sikkim, Sikkim Mizoram Jayanta Nath Maji Government High School Keifang, Thingsulthliah, Aizawl, Mizoram Meghalaya Bakordor W. Bannett Pariong Presbytery Higher Secondary School Pariong, Mawthadraishan, West Khasi Hills ,Meghalaya Odisha Pabitra Mohan Dash Project Upper Primary School Khataluguda, Borigumma, Koraput, Odisha Nagaland Satyen Kumar Roy Mount Moriah School Ungma, Ongpangkong, Mokokchung, Nagaland Tripura Anamika Deb Barma Bijoykumar Girls HS School, Agartala, Sadar, West Tripura, Tripura West Bengal Dr. Subhas Chandra Datta Kanchannagar D N Das High School HS, Burdwan Municipality, Barddhaman, West Bengal Jharkhand Sandhya Pradhan Oriya MS Adityapur, Adityapur, Gamharia, Saraikela-Kharsawan, Jharkhand CBSE Manju Rana Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh CBSE Vineeta Garg SRDAV Public School, East Delhi, Delhi Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Iyer Revathy Rajaram Kendriya Vidyalaya MEG, Sivanchetty, Bengaluru, Karnataka Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Remya Parameswar Iyer Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara, Kamrup Metropolitan, Guwahati, Assam C.I.S.C.E. Radhika Dalvie Wisdom World School, Hadapsar, Kumar Picasso, Pune, Maharashtra

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.