Prime Minister Interacts With Recipients Of National Teacher Awards' 2018

Teachers' Day 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, interacted with the recipients of National Teacher Awards 2018 and congratulated the winners for their exceptional work. He urged them to continue striving hard to transform the life of every student. During the interaction, the Prime Minister talked about the importance of using technology as a teaching aid. He asked the teachers to encourage brainstorming amongst the students to find solutions for the various day to day problems. The awards will be confirred on the winners on September 5, on the occssion of Teachers' Day.
He urged the awardees to give every child an opportunity, and not to bind the students down.
The Prime Minister stressed on the need to stimulate creativity amongst students. He also pointed out that encouraging creativity will act as self-motivation for children and enable them to compete with oneself.
He added that it is important to understand student's perspective about various issues.
He asked the teachers to keep the student inside each one of them alive and to keep learning.
Interacting with the Prime Minister, the awardees narrated their transformational work in bringing about positive change in the schools, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.
The Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal and Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, were also present on the occasion.
Teachers Day 2019: List of National Teacher Awards' 2018 winners
Here's the list of National Teacher Awards' 2018:
|State/UT/Organiz ation
|Name
|School Name & Address
|Haryana
|Rajesh Kumar
|Government Senior Secondary School Mohanpur, Bawal, Rewari, Haryana
|Himachal Pradesh
|Vikas Mahajan
|Government Boys Senior Secondary School Chamba, Himachal Pradesh
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Gurnam Singh
|Government Upper Primary School Lahari, Barnoti, Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir
|Punjab
|Amarjit Singh
|Government Senior Secondary School Ranghrial, Budhlada, Mansa, Punjab
|Rajasthan
|Dr. (Smt.) Kalpana Sharma
|Swani Vivekanand Government Model School Banera, Bhilwara, Rajasthan
|Madhya Pradesh
|Dr. Lalit Mehta
|Government Higher Secondary School of Excellence, Sagod Road, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ashutosh Anand
|Upper Primary School Miyanganj, Dariyabad, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh
|Uttarakhand
|Ramesh Prasad Badoni
|Government Inter College Misraspatti, Sahaspur, Dehradun, Uttarakhand
|Delhi
|Devendra Kumar
|Shaheed Bhai Bal Mukund Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Shankaracharya Marg, Zone Seven, North Delhi, Delhi
|Daman & Diu
|Virendra Shantubhai Patel
|Government Upper Primary School Bhimpore Ashramshala, Bhimpore, Nani Daman, Daman, Daman & Diu
|Goa
|Dr. R.C. Suvarna Fonseca
|Carmel Higher Secondary, Majorda, Nuvem, South Goa, Goa
|Maharashtra
|Dr. Amol Subhash Bagul
|Shri Samarth Vidya Mandir Prashala Sawedi Ahmednagar, Maharashtra
|Andhra Pradesh
|Battu Suresh Kumar
|Zilla Parishad High School, Nidamanuru ,Vijayawada Rural Mandal, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh
|Telangana
|Ms. Bendi Asha Rani
|Zilla Parishad High School Jeedimetla, Quthbullapur, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Telangana
|Karnataka
|Shashi Kumar B.S.
|Government High School Yelekyathanahalli, Nelamangala, Bangalore Rural, Karnataka
|Karnataka
|Suresha Marakala
|Government High School Besur,Somwarpet, Kodagu, Karnataka
|Bihar
|Pappu Harijan
|Upgraded Middle School Kulhariya, Aminpur, Amarpur, Banka, Bihar
|Chhattisgarh
|Seema Chaturvedi
|Government Middle School Syahimudi , Katghora, Korba, Chhattisgarh
|Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti
|P. Rajesh
|Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Udmari, Kalaigaon, Shillong, Meghalaya
|Tamil Nadu
|Dr. M. Mansoor Ali
|Diamond Jubilee Higher Secondary School, Gobichettipalayam, Erode, Tamil Nadu
|Tamil Nadu
|Selvakkannan R.
|Panchayat Union Primary School K Paramathi, Karur, Tamil Nadu
|Kerala
|Mahesh Kumar M.
|Government Lower Primary School Cheriyakkara, Kayyur, Nileshwar, Kasaragod, Kerala
|Puducherry
|S. Sasikumar
|Pavendhar Bharathidhasan Government Primary School Koonichampet, Villianur, Puducherry
|Gujarat
|Anandkumar Babu Khalasi
|Primary School Bhagad, Gandevi, Navsari, Gujarat
|Gujarat
|Ms. Kanchan Khodabhai Pandya
|Mamtamandir Vidyamandir Palanpur, Banas Kantha, Gujarat
|Lakshadweep
|Dr. Abdul Hakeem
|Shaheed Jawan Muthukoya Memorial Govt Senior Secondary School, Amini, Lakshadweep
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|Dr. Bency Joy
|Government Middle School Kinmai, Car Nicobar, Nicobars, Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|Atomic Energy Education Society Under Deptt. Of Atomic Energy
|Dr. A. Jebin Joel
|Atomic Energy Central School Four, Anushaktinagar, Mumbai (Suburban), Maharashtra
|Sainik Schools Under M/O Defence
|Bijay Kumar Pandey
|Sainik School Ambikapur, Mendra Kalan, Ambikapur, Surguja, Chhattisgarh
|CTSA
|Reeta Bali
|Central School for Tibetans Herbertpur, Vikas Nagar, Dehradun, Uttarakhand
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Toni Pertin
|Government Higher Secondary School Dambuk, Lower Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh
|Assam
|Archana Barua
|1 No. Alubari Junior Basic School, Ward No-4, Margherita Town, Tinsukia, Assam
|Manipur
|Mutum Tombimacha Singh
|Tekcham Girls Upper Primary School, Tekcham Village, Thoubal, Manipur
|Sikkim
|Dr. Hannah Yonzan
|Government Senior Secondary School Rangpo, Duga, East Sikkim, Sikkim
|Mizoram
|Jayanta Nath Maji
|Government High School Keifang, Thingsulthliah, Aizawl, Mizoram
|Meghalaya
|Bakordor W. Bannett
|Pariong Presbytery Higher Secondary School Pariong, Mawthadraishan, West Khasi Hills ,Meghalaya
|Odisha
|Pabitra Mohan Dash
|Project Upper Primary School Khataluguda, Borigumma, Koraput, Odisha
|Nagaland
|Satyen Kumar Roy
|Mount Moriah School Ungma, Ongpangkong, Mokokchung, Nagaland
|Tripura
|Anamika Deb Barma
|Bijoykumar Girls HS School, Agartala, Sadar, West Tripura, Tripura
|West Bengal
|Dr. Subhas Chandra Datta
|Kanchannagar D N Das High School HS, Burdwan Municipality, Barddhaman, West Bengal
|Jharkhand
|Sandhya Pradhan
|Oriya MS Adityapur, Adityapur, Gamharia, Saraikela-Kharsawan, Jharkhand
|CBSE
|Manju Rana
|Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
|CBSE
|Vineeta Garg
|SRDAV Public School, East Delhi, Delhi
|Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
|Iyer Revathy Rajaram
|Kendriya Vidyalaya MEG, Sivanchetty, Bengaluru, Karnataka
|Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
|Remya Parameswar Iyer
|Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara, Kamrup Metropolitan, Guwahati, Assam
|C.I.S.C.E.
|Radhika Dalvie
|Wisdom World School, Hadapsar, Kumar Picasso, Pune, Maharashtra
