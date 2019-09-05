APJ Abdul Kalam's 10 Oaths For Teachers

APJ Abdul Kalam gave 10 oaths for teachers of the nation

Teacher's Day, though an occasion to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, is a day to honour the contribution of teachers in building a nation. Teachers can build a student with care, compassion and knowledge. The job of a teacher is harder considering the plethora of young minds they have to deal with. A classroom is a place where children from different backgrounds and with varying potential assemble for learning. A teacher has to modulate their teaching to suit every individual and help each child nurture their unique personality.

Understanding the important role a teacher plays in the development of a nation, APJ Abdul Kalam, a renowned visionary and teacher and former President of India, in his address to the awardees of the National Award to teachers in 2006 presented ten oaths to be taken by teachers.

His ten oaths highlight the sanctity of the teaching profession and provide a reference point for all current and future teachers. These oaths are completely student-centric, and encourage teachers to promote independent and creative thinking in students.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, here are APJ Abdul Kalam's ten oaths for teachers of the country.

1. First and foremost, I will love teaching. Teaching will be my soul. Teaching will be my life's mission.

2. I realize by being a teacher, I am making an important contribution to the efforts of national development.

3. I realize that I am responsible for shaping not just students but ignited youth who are the most powerful resource under the earth, on the earth and above the earth.

4. I will consider myself to be a great teacher only when I am capable of elevating the average student to the high performance and when no student is left out as a non-performer.

5. I will organize and conduct my life, in such a way that my life itself is a message for my students.

6. I will encourage my students to ask questions and to seek answers in order to develop the spirit of enquiry, and they blossom into creative enlightened citizens.

7. I will treat all the students equally and will not support any differentiation on account of religion, community or language.

8. I will continuously build my own capacities in teaching so that I can impart quality education to my students.

9. I will constantly endeavour to fill my mind, with great thoughts and spread the nobility in thinking and action among my students.

10. I will always celebrate the success of my students.

