TCS Announces Winners Of India's First AI Contest For Engineering Students

Aakash Kamlesh Tripathi, Government College of Engineering, Aurangabad is the winner.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, announced the winners of the first edition of HumAIn, a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI) contest for engineering students across India, an official statement said. TCS organized the contest to encourage innovation among students and give them hand-on experience in AI.

HumAIn witnessed participation by over 30,000 students from over 1,000 colleges across India.

Participants went through three different levels of online quizzes, came up with a solution for a real-life problem using AI/ machine learning and presented a demo of their solution to qualify for the finale, the statement from the IT major said.

Of the 20 contestants who qualified for the grand finale, the winners are:

Winner: Aakash Kamlesh Tripathi, Government College of Engineering, Aurangabad

Runner-up: Sneh R Mehta, SS Agarwal College of Engineering and Technology, Navsari

Second Runner-up: Harshit Sharma, IIT Jodhpur

"Cognitive decision-making enabled by AI and machine learning is helping enterprises reimagine their business models," said PR Krishnan, Global Head, EIA & AI.

"HumAIn 2019 offers students an opportunity to explore and embrace AI. We congratulate the winners for the high-quality solutions they presented and wish all participants very bright future careers in technology," Mr Krishnan added.

The grand finale was graced by Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, Distinguished Scientist and Vice President, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science & Technology as the Chief Guest.

The winner was awarded a grand prize of Rs 3 lakh and was given the title 'The Young Super Brain of AI'. The First and Second Runners-up received Rs 2 and Rs 1 lakh respectively. All the 20 finalists were given provisional offers to join TCS.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.