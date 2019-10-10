NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

TCS Reports Profit Of Rs 8,042 Crore In September Quarter

TCS said its revenue came in at Rs 38,977 crore in second quarter of current financial year, as against Rs 38,172 crore in the quarter ended June 30.

Earnings | Edited by | Updated: October 10, 2019 16:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
TCS Reports Profit Of Rs 8,042 Crore In September Quarter

TCS said it added 14,097 employees during the quarter on a net basis.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest IT services company, on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 8,042 crore for the quarter ended September 30, led by growth in the cloud services, Internet of Things (loT) and cybersecurity services segments. That marked a decrease of 1.09 per cent in the net profit compared with the previous quarter. TCS said its life sciences and healthcare segments continue to outperform, with a growth of 16 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. In a regulatory filing after market hours, TCS said its revenue came in at Rs 38,977 crore in the second quarter of current financial year, as against Rs 38,172 crore in the quarter ended June 30.
  2. In constant currency terms, the revenue grew 8.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2019-20, TCS said. 
  3. Its revenue from digital services contributed 33.2 per cent towards the total revenue. Digital revenue grew 27.9 per cent in second quarter compared with the corresponding period a year ago. 
  4. "We ended the quarter with steady growth despite increased volatility in the financial services and retail verticals,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and managing director of the company. 
  5. “We remain confident as the medium and longer term demand for our services continues to be very strong, as evidenced by our Q2 order book - the highest in the last six quarters," Mr Gopinathan added.
  6. The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share and a special dividend of Rs 40 per equity share.
  7. TCS said it added 14,097 employees during the quarter on a net basis, marking its “highest ever number of employees on-boarded in a quarter”.
  8. Its consolidated headcount stood at 4,50,738 as of September 30, 2019, TCS said.
  9. TCS said it continues to be the industry benchmark in talent retention an IT services attrition rate of 11.6 per cent in past 12 months.
  10. Shares in TCS ended 0.80 per cent lower at Rs 2,004.40 apiece on the BSE, in line with a 0.78 per cent fall in the benchmark Sensex index, ahead of the earnings announcement by the IT major.




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

TCS share priceTCS earnings

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Dearness AllowanceUttarkhandJammu KashmirSensexPMC BankSupreme CourtReliance JioElection 2019Elections DateHajjMaharashtra ElectionsHaryana ElectionWorld Mental Health DayKarwa ChauthLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusBluetooth SpeakerJioReliance JioOnePlus 7T Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top