TCS Reports Profit Of Rs 8,042 Crore In September Quarter

TCS said it added 14,097 employees during the quarter on a net basis.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest IT services company, on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 8,042 crore for the quarter ended September 30, led by growth in the cloud services, Internet of Things (loT) and cybersecurity services segments. That marked a decrease of 1.09 per cent in the net profit compared with the previous quarter. TCS said its life sciences and healthcare segments continue to outperform, with a growth of 16 per cent on a year-on-year basis.