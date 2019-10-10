TCS Reports Profit Of Rs 8,042 Crore In September Quarter

Here are 10 things to know:
- In a regulatory filing after market hours, TCS said its revenue came in at Rs 38,977 crore in the second quarter of current financial year, as against Rs 38,172 crore in the quarter ended June 30.
- In constant currency terms, the revenue grew 8.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2019-20, TCS said.
- Its revenue from digital services contributed 33.2 per cent towards the total revenue. Digital revenue grew 27.9 per cent in second quarter compared with the corresponding period a year ago.
- "We ended the quarter with steady growth despite increased volatility in the financial services and retail verticals,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and managing director of the company.
- “We remain confident as the medium and longer term demand for our services continues to be very strong, as evidenced by our Q2 order book - the highest in the last six quarters," Mr Gopinathan added.
- The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share and a special dividend of Rs 40 per equity share.
- TCS said it added 14,097 employees during the quarter on a net basis, marking its “highest ever number of employees on-boarded in a quarter”.
- Its consolidated headcount stood at 4,50,738 as of September 30, 2019, TCS said.
- TCS said it continues to be the industry benchmark in talent retention an IT services attrition rate of 11.6 per cent in past 12 months.
- Shares in TCS ended 0.80 per cent lower at Rs 2,004.40 apiece on the BSE, in line with a 0.78 per cent fall in the benchmark Sensex index, ahead of the earnings announcement by the IT major.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.