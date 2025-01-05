Tata Memorial Centre Invites Applications For Various Positions, Apply By January 24

Tata Memorial Centre (ACTREC) is inviting applications for multiple positions across various departments, including Medical Officer, Nurse, Scientific Officer, Technician, Clerk, and more. The application process began on December 25, 2024, and will close on January 24, 2025, at 5.30pm. Interested candidates must apply online through the official ACTREC website. During the application process, candidates need to upload the required documents, such as educational certificates, experience details, and proof of identity.

Vacancy Details

The available positions include:

Medical Officer 'E' (Medical Oncology) - 2 vacancies (UR)

Scientific Officer 'E' (Electron Microscopy Facility) - 1 vacancy (UR)

Nurse 'A' (1 - OH) - 1 vacancy

Nurse 'A' (Female) - 3 vacancies (2 UR, 1 OH)

Assistant Administrative Officer (Purchase) - 1 vacancy (SC)

Scientific Assistant 'B' (Digital Imaging & Biophysics) - 1 vacancy (UR)

Technician 'A' (CRI Labs) - 5 vacancies (4 UR, 1 OBC)

Lower Division Clerk - 1 vacancy (UR)

Eligibility Criteria

The positions have different educational qualifications and experience requirements, including degrees in Life Sciences, Nursing, Material Management, and more. Age limits range from 30 to 45 years depending on the position, with relaxation for certain categories.

Application Fee

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 300 applies for most candidates. However, SC/ST, female candidates, persons with disabilities, and ex-servicemen (first-time applicants) are exempt from the fee.

General Instructions

Incomplete applications will be rejected.

Candidates will be called for interview, written exam, or skill test based on their online application details.

Candidates must bring original documents to the interview for verification.

All About Tata Memorial Centre

The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) is a comprehensive Cancer Centre with a mission to achieve the highest standards in patient's care, cancer prevention, cancer research and professional development for oncology and allied disciplines.

TMC is an autonomous Grant-In-Aid Institute of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. It is affiliated to Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI). The HBNI is a Deemed University of the Department of Atomic Energy with a mission to develop high quality postgraduate educational programs in science and technology including those related to Life and Health sciences.

Check the detailed official notification here