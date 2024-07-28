Advertisement
Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Release Date Announced, Check Details

Recently, the DGE, Tamil Nadu, announced the results for the Class 12 supplementary exams.

Students can check their results by visiting the official website.
TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will announce the SSLC (Class 10) Supplementary exam results on July 30, 2024, at 2 PM. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, once they are released. They will need to enter their login details, such as roll number and date of birth.

TN SSLC Supplementary 2024: Steps To Check Results

  • Visit the official website of TN DGE, dge.tn.gov.in
  • Click the link to check Class 10 supplementary results
  • Candidates will be redirected to a new page
  • Enter your login credentials and check the result
  • The results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the page and take a printout for future reference

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2024

Recently, the DGE, Tamil Nadu, announced the results for the Class 12 supplementary exams. A total of 760,606 students appeared for the TN Class 12 examination in 2024, of which approximately 719,196 students passed. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 94.56%, with 719,196 students qualifying.

Students who have passed have received a revised mark sheet, while those who did not pass will need to reappear for admission to the same class. The exams were conducted from June 24 to July 1, 2024, in a single shift from 10 AM to 1:15 PM. The results for the TN Class 12 exams were announced on May 6, 2024, and the results for revaluation exams were declared on June 18, 2024.

