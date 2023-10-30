Tamil Nadu: Notification Issued For Recruitment Of 2,200 Graduate Teachers

TN Teachers Recruitment 2023: The last date for submitting applications is November 30, 2023.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has issued a notification regarding the recruitment for 2,222 posts of Graduate Teachers and Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE). Applications will be accepted between November 1 and 30 at the official website, trb.tn.gov.in. The examination is scheduled to take place on January 7, 2024. The pay scale for Graduate Teachers/BRTE is Rs 36,400 to Rs 1,15,700. The upper age limit for general category candidates is 53 years while for reserved categories it is 58 years.

Educational qualifications (any one of these):

Graduation and a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed)

Graduation with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and a Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.)

Graduation with at least 45 per cent marks and a Bachelor in Education (BEd), following the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time

Higher Secondary (or equivalent) with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and a 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (BElEd)

Higher Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and a 4-year BA/BScEd or B.A.Ed./BScEd

Direct link to the notification

Reservation:

Thirty per cent of the total vacancies will be reserved for female candidates.

Examination fee:

The examination fee is Rs 600 for all candidates except SC, SCA, ST, and differently-abled individuals. For SC, SCA, ST, and differently-abled individuals, the examination fee is Rs 300. Once the payment is made, it will not be refunded.

The last date for submission of applications through online mode is November 30, 2023, by 5pm. Incomplete applications will be rejected.