Tamil Nadu NEET UG Mop-Up Round Registration Begins On September 11, Details Inside

The processing of seat allotment will be held on September 15

The selection committee of Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Medical Education & Research will begin the registration process for the Mop-Up round for MBBS/BDS degree courses from tomorrow, September 11. Candidates who wish to appear for the mop-up round can register online through the official website-- tnmedicalselection.net.

According to the notification, the processing of seat allotment will be held on September 15. The result for the NEET UG Mop-up seat allotment will be available on the website on September 16. Aspirants can download the results from September 17 to September 21 till 5 p.m. The last date of reporting is September 22 till 3 p.m.

The official notification read, "Candidates who are participating in the online choice filling for MBBS/BDS Degree Courses will have to remit a non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs.500/- for Government Quota and Rs.1000/- for Management Quota".

Steps to register for the Mop-up round:

Visit the official website tnmedicalselection.net. Click on DMER, Chennai at tnmedicalselection.net. A new landing page will appear on your screen, candidates can click on the registration link. Click on the link and enter the required details Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees. Click on submit Keep a hard copy for future needs.

According to the notification, candidates can edit their choices any number of times before locking, but once locked they will not be allowed to edit. If a candidate is allotted in the State Mop-Up round, he/she will have to join the allotted college. Allotted candidates during the Mop-Up round will not be eligible for the Subsequent Stray Vacancy round.