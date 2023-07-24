Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration To Begin On July 25, Schedule Out

The choice-filling and locking process for the counselling will commence tomorrow.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research in Tamil Nadu has released the schedule for the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counseling 2023 for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. The counseling process includes registration, choice filling, the release of the list of candidates eligible for the document verification, seat allotment result, and reporting.

Candidates are advised to complete these processes within the given timeframe to secure their desired seats in MBBS and BDS programs in Tamil Nadu.

Important things and dates to note

The choice-filling and locking process will begin tomorrow, July 25 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 31 at 5 pm.

Candidates will be able to fill in their choices on the official website, tnmedicalselection.net.

If a candidate doesn't lock their choices manually before the deadline, they will be locked automatically.

Candidates will be able to download the provisional allotment order between August 4 to 8 and the last date of joining is August 8.

For round 2, candidates will not be allowed to take admission in a category which they have not opted in round 1.

Candidates have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹500 for the government quota and ₹1000 for the management quota in order to participate in the online choice-filling for MBBS/BDS Degree Courses.

“Candidates can edit their choices any number of times before locking, But once locked they will not be allowed to edit. Hence candidates are requested to check their choices and the order of preference before locking” reads the official notification.

Once allotted seats, candidates will have to download the allotment order and report to the colleges with the required documents. The verification of documents will be done in the colleges only. Additionally, they will also be required to produce a self-declaration, acknowledging that their admission will be cancelled if any discrepancies are found during the admission process.