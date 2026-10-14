Tamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027 Released: Check Class 10, 12 Schedule Here

Tamil Nadu Exam Timetable 2027: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced the SSLC, Plus One and Plus Two examination time tables. School Education Minister A Rajmohan released the examination schedule during a press conference in Chennai. As per the announced schedule, the Tamil Nadu SSLC 2027 board examinations will be conducted from March 17 to April 12, class 12 exam will he held from March 3 to 29, 2027, while the TN class 11 exam 2027 will be held from March 5 to April 1, 2027. The timetable includes the subject-wise examination schedule to help students plan their preparation and revision. Students can check the complete timetable and download the official PDF from the DGE Tamil Nadu website, dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE Second Year) Time Table 2027

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 public examinations will be held from March 3 to March 29, 2027. Students must complete their practical examinations before appearing for the theory papers.

Practical Examinations: February 8 to February 18, 2027

February 8 to February 18, 2027 Theory Examinations: March 3 to March 29, 2027

March 3 to March 29, 2027 Tentative Result Date: May 7, 2027

Tamil Nadu Class 10 (SSLC) Exam Time Table 2027

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 public examinations will begin on March 17 and conclude on April 12, 2027. Practical assessments will be conducted before the theory examinations.

Practical Examinations: February 19 to February 26, 2027

February 19 to February 26, 2027 Theory Examinations: March 17 to April 12, 2027

March 17 to April 12, 2027 Tentative Result Date: May 20, 2027

Tamil Nadu Class 11 (HSE First Year) Time Table 2027

The Tamil Nadu Class 11 public examinations will be held for arrear candidates only. The theory papers are scheduled from March 5 to April 1, 2027. Practical examination dates have not been specified.

Practical Examinations: Dates not specified

Dates not specified Theory Examinations: March 5 to April 1, 2027

March 5 to April 1, 2027 Tentative Result Date: May 7, 2027

How To Download Tamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027?

Students can follow these steps to check and download the Tamil Nadu board examination timetable:

Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

Look for the public examination timetable link on the homepage.

Select the relevant link for the Class 10 SSLC, Class 11 arrear or Class 12 examination.

Open the timetable PDF displayed on the screen.

Check the subject-wise examination dates and timings carefully.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Students are advised to rely on the official DGE website for the latest examination-related updates and any changes to the schedule.