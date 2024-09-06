Tamil Language Literary Aptitude Test 2024: Registration Begins For Class 11 Students

Tamil Language Literary Aptitude Test 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, commenced the registration process for the Tamil Language Literary Aptitude Test on September 5. Interested and eligible candidates can access the application form by visiting the official website. The registration deadline is September 19, and this year, the examination will be conducted on October 19.

The Tamil Nadu government will select 1,500 students from schools nationwide through this examination, providing them with a Rs 1,500 stipend for two years.

According to a press release from the Directorate of Government Examinations, 50% of the selected students will come from government schools, while the other 50% will be chosen from both government and private schools.

The exam will be based on the Class 10 syllabus of Tamil Nadu government textbooks and will take place in district capitals across the state.

Class 11 students from recognized schools in Tamil Nadu, including those affiliated with CBSE and CISCE, are eligible to apply, as stated by the TNDGE.

Students can download the application form from the official website and must submit the completed form, along with a Rs 50 exam fee, to their respective school headmaster or principal.