SWAYAM January 2023 Admit Card Issued, Check Steps To Download

SWAYAM January 2023 examins: Some exams will be held in computer-based mode and others in hybrid mode.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2023 Semester Exams. Individuals scheduled to take these exams can obtain their admit cards from the official website at swayam.nta.ac.in. NTA will conduct the exams, which grant certification for various SWAYAM courses. The examinations will be held at multiple centers across the country on October 19, 20, and 21, 2023, in two shifts - the first from 9am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3pm to 6pm.

Steps to download SWAYAM January 2023 admit card:

Go to the official NTA SWAYAM website at swayam.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the SWAYAM January 2023 admit card link.

You will be directed to a new page where you should enter the required details.

Click "submit," and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the details on the admit card and download it.

Keep a copy for future reference.

Exams for the January semester will be held for a total of 389 papers, with some being conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) and others in hybrid mode that combines CBT and paper-and-pencil testing. For additional information, candidates can check the official website.

SWAYAM is an initiative by the Government of India aimed at fulfilling the three key principles of the Education Policy: accessibility, equity, and quality. This endeavor aims to make high-quality teaching and learning resources available to all, including those who have been historically underserved.

SWAYAM aims to bridge the digital divide, ensuring that students who have not yet benefited from the digital revolution can participate in the knowledge economy.

Courses offered on SWAYAM are accessible to learners at no cost. However, learners seeking a SWAYAM certificate must register for the final proctored exams, which entail a fee, and attend the exams in person at designated centers on specified dates.