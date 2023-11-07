SWAYAM Exam Schedule Changed Due To Assembly Elections, Check Details

The National Testing Agency has deferred the SWAYAM July 2023 semester exam that was scheduled to be held in November due to the assembly elections.

The exam that was slated for November 30, 2023 will now be held on December 4, 2023. The other exams that were scheduled for December 1 and 2 will be conducted on the same dates.

The official notification from the agency said, “It has been decided that SWAYAM July 2023 Semester Exam scheduled for 30 November 2023 is to be shifted to 4 December 2023 due to assembly elections in few states of India. Exam scheduled for 1 and 2 December 2023 will remain the same.”

The exam duration is for three hours. The first shift will begin from 9 am-12 pm while the second shift will begin from 3 pm to 6 pm.

SWAYAM are Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds Courses. The SWAYAM MOOC platform was developed by AICTE in 2016 to facilitate hosting of online courses which could be accessed by anyone, anywhere at any time free of cost. The courses are offered by SWAYAM in the form of video lectures, specially prepared reading material that can be downloaded/printed, self-assessment tests through tests and quizzes and an online discussion forum for clearing the doubts.

The initiative has been introduced with an aim to make high-quality teaching and learning resources available to all, including those who have been historically underserved. SWAYAM aims to bridge the digital divide, ensuring that students who have not yet benefited from the digital revolution can participate in the knowledge economy.