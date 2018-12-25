Suresh Prabhu Inaugurates FDDI Bihar Campus

The FDDI campus was built at a cost of Rs 115.95 crore.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Suresh Prabhu Monday inaugurated the Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) campus at Bihta in Patna district. Suresh Prabhu announced that a 'centre of excellence' will be set up at a cost of Rs 14 crore in the campus in order to promote 'efficiency and innovation' in leather industry.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said the state government had provided 10 acres of land free of cost for setting up of the FDDI campus.

The institute which would provide three and four year-course in footwear design and fashion design, the Bihar deputy chief minister said, adding that around 300 students would pass out from the institute every year after training in footwear design.

Modern machines and equipment have been installed at the campus for cutting, finishing and making computer based designs, he said and added that the institute has signed agreements with famous institutes of England and Italy for imparting training to students of international standards.