Supreme Court Advocate Seeks Re-NEET Postponement On Behalf Of 1,467 Aspirants

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Supreme Court Advocate Vineet Jindal has submitted a representation on behalf of 1,467 NEET aspirants, seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) re-exam scheduled for June 21. The representation highlighted that "students are bearing the burden of uncertainty, anxiety, and disruption caused by this unfortunate event."

The statement was shared by Vineet Jindal, on his X account, wherein it was argued that students should not bear the consequences which are not in their control.

"Students are not responsible for the paper leak incident, yet they are being forced to bear the burden of uncertainty, anxiety, and disruption. A fair opportunity, adequate preparation time, and consideration of students' mental well-being are essential," his post read.

Jindal highlighted that the students who actually performed well in the original examination, in particular, are resentful because they have to reappear for something they were not even a part of.

The representation also states that many aspirants were already done with the preparation cycle and now were looking forward towards further processes like counselling and admissions. Now they are under a lot of psychological pressure to resume the same things all over.

Students have claimed that the uncertainty has further aggravated things like stress, anxiety, difficulties in concentration and sleep disturbances, the representation stated.

The document also pointed out that the candidates who belong to rural areas or distant areas will have to look into various aspects which includes arrangements for travelling, accommodation and arrangement of various necessities on time.

Jindal requested that the examination be postponed by at least one month and that a revised schedule be announced with adequate notice in the interest of justice and fairness for all aspirants.

The NTA is set to conduct the NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21 in 551 cities across the country and 14 cities abroad.