The UGC NET exam was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024 in two shifts.

'Such Irresponsible Behavior!' UGC NET Aspirants Question NTA Amid Delay in Results
The candidates had time till September 13 to raise challenges against answer key.
New Delhi:

Nearly 9 lakh students are awaiting for the results of the UGC-NET 2024 exam that were conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. The results of the exam are usually released within a month, however the June session results have not been announced yet. The delay has resulted in anxiety and stress among students and teachers.

Several students took to social media platform X to question the exam conducting authority about the delay. Here is how students reacted to the uncertainty regarding the exam. 
 

Users also questioned the silence of UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar over the issue. 

Students also slammed the exam conducting body over long delays in releasing the results of government job vacancies.

The agency had earlier released the provisional answer keys for the exam. The candidates who were not satisfied with the key had time till September 13, 2024 to raise challenges against any answer in the key. Applicants were required to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question as a non refundable processing fee for raising challenge against one answer. 

The exam was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024 in two shifts. UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for ‘Assistant Professor' as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges. The exam is being conducted by the NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The exam conducting body has not issued any statement regarding the release of the results. 

