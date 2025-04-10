Studying In US? These Mistakes Could Cost You Your Visa

With Donald Trump back in office, international students in the United States are facing heightened scrutiny, as immigration policies become more stringent. The shift in enforcement has raised concerns among current and prospective students, especially regarding the conditions under which a student visa can be revoked.

Visa Cancellations: Here's What Students Must Know

International students enter the US primarily on two types of visas: the F-1 visa for academic studies and the M-1 visa for vocational courses. Any deviation from the allowed terms of stay can result in visa cancellation. Students whose visas will have to leave the country immediately.

One of the basic requirements is that students mustn't enter the US earlier than 30 days before the programme begins. Upon arrival, they must report to their Designated School Official (DSO) - a key authority responsible for maintaining communication between the student and immigration services.

Key Rules Every International Student Should Follow

Students must adhere to these essential rules during their stay:

Timely Reporting: Any change in address or programme status must be reported to the DSO.

Extensions: If a student requires more time to complete the programme, they must request an extension through the DSO before the end date.

Work Authorization: F-1 visa holders are not permitted to work off-campus unless specifically approved by the DSO or the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Unauthorized employment is grounds for immediate visa termination.

Post-Completion Stay: After finishing their programme, F-1 visa holders have a 60-day grace period, while M-1 visa holders have 30 days to leave the US.

Actions That Can Lead To Visa Revocation

Authorities in Washington, DC, or a US consulate can revoke a student's visa under several circumstances, including:

Any involvement in criminal activities, national security threats, or medical and financial concerns can result in visa withdrawal.

Providing false documents or failing to meet eligibility criteria may result in denial or cancellation.

Violations such as DUI (driving under the influence) or DWI (driving while intoxicated) are taken seriously and can lead to visa cancellation.

Dropping out of a programme without notifying the DSO, poor academic performance, or disciplinary actions from the institution can affect visa status

Inability to have sufficient funds for tuition and living expenses may result in visa revocation.

Involvement in political protests

Traffic violations or failing to update personal details with the school, can also affect visa standing

For official updates and guidance, students should refer to the US Department of State, USCIS, and their university's international student office.