Study In Canada: Government Reveals Number Of Study Permits To Be Issued

Canada's Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced plans to issue 437,000 study permits in 2025, marking a 10% reduction from the 2024 cap. This decision follows changes introduced last year to ease pressures on housing, healthcare, and other services, resulting in a 40% decrease in international student arrivals. The updated regulations now require most applicants, including master's and doctoral students, to submit a provincial or territorial attestation letter (PAL/TAL) as part of the application process.

The 2025 study permit targets are divided into several categories, with a substantial portion allocated to graduate degree students and exempt applicants.

Key Groups Exempt From PAL/TAL Requirement

Certain groups continue to be exempt from submitting a PAL/TAL. These include primary and secondary students (K-12), specific government priority groups, vulnerable cohorts, and existing study permit holders applying for extensions at the same designated learning institution (DLI). Additionally, exchange students are no longer required to provide PAL/TAL, ensuring the continuation of reciprocal study programs abroad.

Study Permit Breakdown By Student Cohort

Graduate Degree Students: 73,282 study permits

Kindergarten to Grade 12 Applicants (PAL/TAL-exempt): 72,200 study permits

Other PAL/TAL-exempt Applicants: 48,524 study permits

Remaining PAL/TAL-required Cohorts: 242,994 study permits

Overall, 120,724 study permits are expected to be issued to PAL/TAL-exempt students, while the remaining 316,267 permits will be allocated to PAL/TAL-required applicants.

Province And Territory-Specific Allocations

The IRCC has finalised the study permit allocation for each province and territory in Canada, with Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia receiving the highest allocations. Ontario is set to receive 116,740 study permits, while Quebec and British Columbia are allocated 72,977 and 53,589 permits, respectively. Alberta and Saskatchewan will receive a combined total of 41,530 study permits.

New Regulations For 2025

Starting November 2024, Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs) were required to comply with new regulations, including participating in student compliance reporting and the verification of letters of acceptance. Non-compliance could result in the suspension of DLIs for up to one year.