Study Abroad: World's Top 10 Cities For Students In 2027 Based On QS Rankings

QS Best Student Cities 2027: The QS Best Student Cities Rankings 2027 have been released, highlighting the continued rise of the Asia-Pacific region as a preferred destination for higher education. The region dominates the top of the rankings, with Seoul and Tokyo securing the first and second positions, respectively. Europe also maintains a strong presence in the top 10. London ranks third, while Munich and Sydney share fifth place. Paris, Berlin, Vienna, and Zurich occupy the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

However, the rankings also reveal notable declines for several European cities. Lyon has dropped 17 places to 71st, Graz has fallen 18 places to joint 124th, and Montpellier has slipped 13 places to 147th. While Europe continues to perform strongly overall, the rankings suggest shifting competitiveness among individual cities.

QS Best Student Cities Rankings 2027: Top 10

Rank City 1 Seoul 2 Tokyo 3 London 4 Melbourne 5 Munich 5 Sydney 7 Paris 8 Berlin 9 Vienna 10 Zurich

Why Seoul And Tokyo Lead

According to QS, Seoul, which tops the rankings for the second consecutive year, benefits from its leading position in the World University Rankings sub-indicator and a strong performance in Employer Activity, reflecting its academic excellence, graduate employment opportunities, and global appeal.

Tokyo, ranked second overall, tops the Employer Activity indicator and ranks fourth for Desirability, highlighting its attractiveness to students seeking strong career prospects after graduation.

London remains Europe's highest-ranked student city at third place, although it has not improved its position compared to the previous edition.

Asia-Pacific Continues To Gain Ground

The Asia-Pacific region's strong performance extends beyond the top two cities. Melbourne ranks fourth, improving by one place over the past two years, while Sydney shares fifth place after gaining one position. Singapore climbs four places to 11th, Beijing rises 19 places to 12th, Taipei moves up 12 places to 14th, and Kuala Lumpur advances eight places to 15th.

Other notable performers include Kyoto, which ranks 16th after climbing two places since its debut in the 2026 edition, and Hong Kong, which retains the 17th position.

According to QS, Asia-Pacific is the most represented region in the top 20, reflecting broader trends in higher education and graduate employability. The rankings also highlight the region's growing international prominence, with markets such as Malaysia and several ASEAN countries continuing to attract global attention.

Chinese Cities Register Significant Gains

Beijing is China's highest-ranked student city, securing the 12th position overall. Shanghai ranks 21st after climbing 25 places over the past two years. Meanwhile, Nanjing rises to 59th following a 10-place year-on-year improvement and a 28-place gain over two years. Guangzhou ranks joint 95th after moving up 24 places compared to the previous year.