UK University Offers 1-Year MA In Screenwriting, Check Eligibility, Scholarships

The University of Manchester is offering the MA in Screenwriting for the 2024 academic session. Candidates for this one-year programme are evaluated based on their academic qualifications and writing experience.

MA In Screenwriting: Eligibility

Recent graduates usually need an Upper Second class honours degree or its equivalent in a humanities-related field. Proficiency in English is required, with a minimum overall score of IELTS 7.0, including 7.0 in writing, or a TOEFL iBT score of 100+, with at least 25 in writing.

The university adopts a holistic approach to admissions, considering exceptional portfolios and writing samples, even if applicants do not meet the minimum academic criteria. English language test results are valid for two years from the test date, and acceptance of offers is usually required within one month.

For overseas applicants, the university accepts a variety of qualifications equivalent to a UK 2.1. The MA Screenwriting programme focuses on creative development through lectures, seminars, workshops, and tutorials, culminating in the creation of short and feature screenplays, as well as a television series pilot script.

MA In Screenwriting: Course Objective

The course aims to deepen creative skills, integrate professional practice, foster entrepreneurial spirit, and enhance employability within the UK and global film and television industries. Graduates are prepared for diverse career paths, including professional screenwriting and other media and writing roles.

MA In Screenwriting: Fee, Scholarships

For the academic year starting in September 2024, tuition fees are 13,500 pounds (Rs 14.32 lakh) per annum for UK students and 27,500 pounds (Rs 29.17 lakh) per annum for international students, including EU students.

Scholarship opportunities include the Manchester Alumni Bursary, offering a 3,000 pounds (Rs 3.18 lakh) reduction in tuition fees for University of Manchester graduates who achieved a First within the last three years and are progressing to a postgraduate taught master's course. The Manchester Master's Bursary provides 100 bursaries worth 3,000 pounds (Rs 3.18 lakh) each for students from underrepresented groups across the university.